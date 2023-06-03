WESTERLY — When he became the 19th rector of Westerly's Christ Church Episcopal back in 2014, the Rev. Sunil Chandy said his hope was to "help the spiritual life of Westerly and its residents flourish and thrive."
Nearly a decade later and his goal accomplished, Chandy, who has become a much-loved member of the Westerly community, is moving to Michigan to help new communities in a new state.
Chandy, whose extraordinary success connecting with people both face-to-face and virtually — his virtual Sunday services and his daily Facebook Live podcast, "Food for Thought" have nourished worshippers the world over, most notably during the dark days of the pandemic — will soon oversee more than 100 congregations as "Canon for the Central Collaborative of Eastern and Western Michigan" and "Coach for Digital Communities."
Chandy and his family — Simi, his wife, and their three sons, Alex, Philip and Daniel — plan to relocate to Michigan this summer.
Chandy, who has helped Christ Church become one the fastest-growing congregations in the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, said it was "with a mix of sadness and excitement," that he announced his resignation, but added that he was also "looking forward to my next adventure in ministry."
"Thank you for allowing me to be your rector, priest and friend for the last nine years," Chandy wrote in his resignation letter. "Simi, the boys, and I are grateful to God to have made many deep and lasting friendships at Christ Church and in the Diocese of Rhode Island ... I will miss your laughter, sense of humor, profound hopeful attitude, and unique way of looking at the world."
"I will miss the 'Westerly Way,'" said the 56-year-old Chandy, "and most of all the Christ Church Way."
"I will miss the people," he said, "But you have to go where God calls you."
Chandy's final day leading services at Christ Church will be Sunday, June 11. On Wednesday, June 7, a party for the Chandys will be held at the Windjammer in Misquamicut, open to all who want to say goodbye.
Chandy is quick to point out that he and his family will never really leave Westerly.
"We still have a home here," he said with a laugh one recent morning as he sat in the church hall with Senior Warden Caswell Cooke Jr., and Junior Warden Sarah Starkweather. "We hope to retire in this beautiful community."
The three had gathered to discuss the next steps for Christ Church as far as finding a new rector and the remarkable growth under Chandy's leadership.
"When I first got here, the community was in transition," Chandy said. "But together we've addressed a lot of issues ... successfully."
There was the $2 million roof project and the installation of the "environmentally sensitive" geothermal system, Cooke said, and of course the pandemic, which, all together, they navigated masterfully.
"Food for Thought," Chandy's daily Facebook Live podcast, has gained attention and viewers around the world.
"Our digital ministry numbers are impressive," said Cooke, noting that the church "went full tilt," in order to provide online services for congregants during the pandemic.
"We never missed a Sunday," Cooke said, noting that people are still tuning in from as far away as Texas and Florida.
"Sunil is a natural on camera," added Cooke. "He was able to connect with people, which obviously caught the attention of a lot of people."
The search for a new rector will begin thoughtfully, said Cooke. A search committee will soon be formed, and an interim rector may be appointed.
"We have to make sure the new person is the right fit," Cooke said.
"The first step is to say goodbye to everyone," said Chandy. "I'd like to spend as much time as I can saying goodbye to people."
Chandy, who has been sharing his gifts not only with members of Westerly's Episcopal congregation, but with the greater Westerly community during his nine years, is the first to say he did not accomplish this all alone, but with the assistance of many, and with strong leadership.
"I am just one person," said Chandy with his usual friendly demeanor. "I may have been the captain but there were many people who helped steer the ship. There is a whole community of people."
"There is amazing leadership here," he said, "and a church full of amazing people."
One of the strengths of the Christ Church community, Chandy said, is its ability to adapt to changing circumstances, which became apparent during the pandemic.
Chandy, a native of Mundiappulley, Kerala, in southern India, was initially ordained in the Church of South India in 1992. He was received into the Episcopal Church through the Diocese of Newark in 1998 and moved to Westerly in 2014.
Chandy has made many friends in the wider Westerly community during his tenure, including other clergy members.
"My friend Sunil has been a great support to me," said the Rev. Michael Najim, pastor of St. Pius X Church, a few blocks away on Elm Street. "He is always so positive and encouraging. It’s no wonder that Christ Church has grown under his leadership."
"I’m sad to see him go," Najim added, "however, just as he has been a tremendous blessing to our community, he will continue to be a blessing as he serves his new community. I wish him and his family only the best."
Chandy, who holds a bachelor's degree in pharmacy from Rutgers University and two Masters of Divinity degrees from General Theological Seminary and Princeton Theological Seminary, is currently working on a Doctor of Ministry degree concentrating on digital ministry.
"Consistently, I heard from his current bishop and colleagues about Sunil's diligent work ethic, his deep and pastoral presence, and his genuine curiosity about every person he encounters," said the Right Rev. Prince G. Singh, bishop provisional of the Episcopal Dioceses of Eastern and Western Michigan, in a statement announcing Chandy's appointment.
"As 'Canon for the Central Collaborative,' Sunil will coach, encourage, and equip congregations in the middle belt of our two dioceses in areas of congregational development, transitions, and aligning with the mission and vision of our dioceses," Singh said. "His specialty as 'Coach for Digital Communities' focuses on supporting all congregations across both dioceses in establishing or further developing our offerings for worship and belonging through online platforms."
The Windjammer party on Wednesday, June 7, begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public but guests are asked to RSVP to Christ Church at 401-596-0197 or parishadmin@christchurchwesterly.com.
