WESTERLY — Members of the Town Council took preliminary steps Saturday to restore and approve new positions requested by town departments as well as an existing position that had been proposed for elimination by the finance board.
During the workshop, which lasted over four hours, the council also agreed to restore funding to requested levels for a few community organizations' municipal subsidies. The actions are considered preliminary because changes are likely to be made to the proposed 2021-22 budget both before and after public hearings scheduled for later this month.
Some of the council's decisions during the workshop countered those made by finance board members as well as decisions made by Town Manager J. Mark Rooney as he prepared the annual budget.
A majority of council members said they supported a long sought grant writer position that would work in the Department of Development Services. The council's discussion of the position included dialogue on the department's director position.
Rooney has proposed removing the grant duties from the director and making them a stand alone task. Rooney and former Town Manager Derrik M. Kennedy had each previously sought funding for a grant writer position as well, saying it pay for itself by bringing in grants with a value that will easily exceed the worker's salary.
"It's something I've been advocating for years ... it will pay for itself many times over," Councilor Philip Overton said.
While some councilors expressed initial misgivings, a majority ultimately agreed the town would benefit from both positions. Council President Sharon Ahern suggested giving the director additional duties that she said could make the position a chief of staff for Westerly Town Hall. The chief of staff position, which Ahern once held, was phased out following her departure form the job in late 2013.
Rooney agreed to add duties that would be akin to those of an assistant town manager, but also said he was reluctant to use the chief of staff title out of concern that the title would not resonate with prospective applicants. Officials agreed to a salary of approximately $60,000 per year and the director position would have a salary of $80,000. Rooney said he could use an additional $40,000 that had previously been spent on a regional organization that once provided grant services to enhance either or both salaries.
Rooney explained that Lisa Pellegrini, who currently serves as director of development services, plans to resign and may or may not apply for the grant writer position. She has decided to live in Florida part of the year, he said, and was uncertain as to whether she would apply.
The council also agreed to restore a code enforcement position that the finance board had suggested eliminating as a means to reduce the overall size of the budget. Pellegrini said the position is needed because Zoning Officer Nathan Reichert's work load is too heavy to balance alongside other code enforcement duties.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey said he also plans to seek grant funding to hire a full-time social worker to accompany officers on calls. The department has partnered with several organizations, including a regional partnership with the Providence Center, which provides clinical support to several southern Rhode Island communities.
Lacey said the number of calls the department responds to related to mental health related has continued to rise in recent years and justifies the position. Members of the Town Council agreed and committed funding for the position.
Lacey also discussed his request for in car and body cameras for officers, as well as a transition to use SUVs rather than patrol cars. Rooney explained that SUVs offer better sight lines for officers, who often use video screens while on patrol. SUVs also provide more space for prisoner transport, Rooney said.
The council also discussed restoring funds for roads, sidewalks, and drainage to the budget. Rooney explained that funding had been eliminated as a cost savings move based on hopes voters would approve an $11 million road and water bond in May.
Councilors Suzanne Giorno and Caswell Cooke Jr. said funding the work is necessary "to catch up," and Cooke said the funding, which was also removed from the current budget, should be restored to serve as an incentive for future councils.
"In the past we've always been trying to catch up … I don't want to fall into relying on bonds always to maintain roads. I think we have to allow a certain amount of money every year," Giorno said.
The council also restored funds for Flock Theater and the Colonial Theatre School. The council also agreed to fund the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce at $50,000 rather than the $46,000 approved by Rooney and the finance board. Giorno also suggested granting the Jonnycake Center of Westerly's request for $35,000 and funding Westerly Little League at $9,500. Councilors agreed with all of Giorno's suggestions.
The council also agreed to fund a part-time clerk position for the Town Clerk's Office. Rooney had denied the request but Town Clerk Donna Giordano said the position is needed to help her department keep up with increased work loads and the effects of elimination of a full-time position through attrition about two years ago.
The Board of Finance presented the council with a recommended $95 million consolidated budget, an increase of 1.63% over the current budget of $93.5 million. The proposed budget would require a 2.54% tax increase.
Rooney submitted a $100,614,734 proposed budget to the finance board that included a $4.8 million deficit. While Rooney expected the board to reduce the proposed budget and he provided ideas on how to do so, he also hoped the board would approve a slightly higher budget figure.
Rooney's preference was a budget that would have required a 3.5% to 3.75% tax increase. He said the bigger budget was necessary to reverse a long trend of deferring spending on maintenance of roads, utilities, and facilities.
The budget proposed by the finance board is composed of $25.3 million for general government and $56.7 million in local tax dollars for education. The local appropriation for education is only about $200,000 more than the current appropriation and the appropriation for the previous budget.
The council is scheduled to resume its budget deliberations Saturday when Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau is scheduled to review his proposed budget and the council reviews the municipal and education capital project requests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.