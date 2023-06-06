WESTERLY — Jessica Wick is an artist, author and children’s specialty bookseller who believes in education and in curiosity.
The Westerly resident said she also believes the town is better than to embrace a bill that she and others say is a brazen attempt at censorship in school and public libraries.
“This proposed bill is appalling,” Wick told the Town Council Monday in a packed chambers. “It seeks to cut parents’ rights and criminalize people who are trying to provide education and assistance to curious minds.”
Librarians and educators joined parents and students in a marathon public session to — mostly — speak out against Town Council support of the bill sponsored by state Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro, D-Westerly.
The council voted the measure down, 4-2, with William Aiello abstaining.
Councilors Philip Overton and Dylan LaPietra voted for it, with Joy Cordio, Mary Scialabba, Vice President Kevin Lowther II and President Edward Morrone voting against it.
“Child pornography, pedophilia, is not protected by the First Amendment,” Overton said.
Aiello said he had wanted more information and was not prepared to vote.
“I would have concerns about trying to dictate to a public library what they can and can’t do,” he said, adding that he would support a reworded resolution.
Cordio tried to amend the resolution’s wording to make it condemn the legislation by substituting the word “support” with “oppose,” but Solicitor William Conley said such a move would be a “substantial change” that couldn’t be acted on at the same meeting.
Azzinaro’s bill, H6324, has been controversial since it was introduced in April. It builds on two sections of existing state law: one establishing criminal penalties for circulating obscene publications and shows, and the other barring sale and exhibition of indecent publications, pictures or articles.
If passed, Azzinaro’s bill would add “cartoons, drawings, comic books, prints, depictions or animations” to what’s prohibited from being sold or made available to minors.
The new act would apply to the state library and any public or charter school library.
Penalties in the existing law for someone found to be in violation include a fine of between $100 and $1,000, up to two years in prison or both.
“Intellectual freedom is a core value of the library profession,” Westerly Library Executive Director Brigitte Hopkins said. Librarians have a duty, she said to guarantee access to all expressions of knowledge — including those that some may find unpopular or unconventional.
“Public libraries do not take on the role of a parent, and it is a parent’s responsibility to decide what materials they will allow their own children to read. No one individual or group should make sweeping decisions that take that process of careful consideration away from the experts, the librarians, and that choice away from readers.”
Legislation here and around the country is attempting to challenge and ban books and criminalize libraries, she said.
“It’s important to know, libraries do not have obscene materials on their shelves,” she said. “Obscenity is determined by the federal law.”
Libraries cannot buy obscene materials on the open market nor stock it on their shelves, she said.
“We guarantee that there are zero obscene books on the shelves of any library in Rhode Island, and this bill implies that we do, which I find offensive,” Hopkins said.
Azzinaro’s bill has supporters, and a few spoke at Monday’s meeting.
Among them was Robert Chiaradio Jr., a frequent critic at local School Committee meetings. Chiaradio in 2021 tried to get “Gender Queer,” a memoir by author Maia Kobabe, removed from the Westerly High School library.
The book, a graphic-style novel with illustrations that are similar to those found in comic books, describes Kobabe's experience in adolescence coming to terms with being a non-binary person.
“I’m here to voice my strong support,” of the bill, Chiaradio said. Azzinaro was doing what he sees as best for the community regardless of politics, he said.
Chiaradio used illustrations from the book and two others Monday to make his point — that the books are not suitable for schools or school-aged children.
“All of them are bothersome for myriad reasons,” he said. “One image depicts a Greek courtship scene where an adult and child are shown fondling each others’ genitals while in an apparent state of arousal.”
Chiaradio said Azzinaro’s bill would expand existing law to include cartoon and animated depictions of obscenity.
“This is the form that many of today’s graphic novels, such as ‘Gender Queer,’ fall into,” he said. He denied the bill was “anti-gay or anti-trans.”
Marianne Mirando, library media specialist at Westerly High School for more than 22 years, noted “Gender Queer” was formally challenged at the school in 2021. The challenge was denied by a review committee. A few others have also come under criticism, she said.
Every book in question includes LGBTQ+ and BIPOC subjects, she said.
“The population of students in school includes students from these groups, and yet certain people argue the books have no place in our library,” she said. “What message does that send to our students? Do their stories have no place in our school? Do they have no place in our school?”
Mirando said she’d be at odds with the American Library Code of Ethics if she excluded books because of her personal beliefs or fear of retribution.
“Frankly, a loud voice in my community who challenges books does not intimidate me,” she said, an apparent reference to Chiaradio.
But she’s concerned young librarians starting their careers may be more hesitant and decline certain books based on fear of a negative reaction.
“This is soft censorship and unfortunately it is happening,” she said. “Libraries are not the threat. Book banning is the threat.”
Monday’s public forum lasted more than three hours, with comments also on the Fort Road right-of-way issue. The council decided to move some non-critical business, such as approval of ARPA funding allocations, to its next meeting.
