WESTERLY — With many of its members saying they had heard from several residents concerned about the proliferation of short-term rentals in the town, the Town Council is close to rolling out a new ordinance aimed at regulating the growing industry.
On Monday, the council continued working on the ordinance, which was first reviewed in June, and voted 7-0 to forward the current version to its July 19 meeting when it will consider scheduling a public hearing that will likely occur in August. The ordinance is intended to make it easier for town officials to respond to short-term rental nuisance complaints such as excessive noise, parking problems and overflowing trash receptacles.
One resident, Michael Crandall, said unruly renters of a house and cottage on his street have had a detrimental effect on what was once a "quiet and serene" neighborhood and forced residents to deal with drunkenness, drug use, overflowing trash and roaming and aggressive dogs.
"This has abolished our right to peaceful and quiet enjoyment of our own surroundings as full-time Westerly residents, homeowners, and taxpayers," Crandall said.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said town officials favor an ordinance rather than using zoning regulations to address short-term rentals because zoning cases can sometimes take years to resolve. With an estimated 300-plus short-term rental properties in the town, Rooney said it would be difficult to prohibit the practice altogether, especially since some real estate prices in the town appear to assume short-term renting will occur.
Diane Chiaradio Bowdy said short-term renters adjacent to her residence have become more and more common in recent years. She pointed to noise and pets as problems.
"To be disturbed at all hours of the night is unacceptable ... this is a quality of life issue ... we need to put our year-round residents first," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
Residents and councilors said the short-term rental market has spread from its original location — along the shore — to other parts of the town. Councilor Karen Cioffi described the stories concerning short-term rentals she had heard from full-time residents as "an absolute horror show."
"To me it's absolutely unacceptable," Cioffi said.
An ordinance that sets up a registration system will help town officials know who to talk to when complaints come in and establish expectations, Cioffi said.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno said she has received complaints by e-mail, phone and during encounters at the grocery store. While an ordinance is needed, Giorno encouraged residents who encounter problems to call the Westerly Police Department.
Councilor Philip Overton said that while he supports property owners' rights to make money, he also must work to protect year-round residents. He suggested adding an occupancy limit to the ordinance as a means to reduce problems.
Councilor Chistopher Duhamel agreed an ordinance is needed but said some short-term renters are quiet and peaceful and said the industry supports the town's tourism economy.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. said his thinking has evolved from complete opposition to an ordinance.
"I see the need to register them. I'd favor a $100 registration fee but I don't want this to be a money-making thing," Cooke said.
While he now favors an ordinance, Cooke said he was concerned about the tone of the discussion.
"I noticed it during citizens' comments. In the summer we get very angry about the tourists and there's a lot of us against them ... Westerly has been a tourist town longer than anyone in Westerly has been alive, so you knew," Cooke said.
While tourism presents problems that residents and town officials should respond to, Cooke said, the industry supports the local economy by providing jobs, wages and other revenue.
Council President Sharon Ahern said she favored an ordinance but said hammering out the details might be difficult.
"The struggle between property rights and the good of the community is nothing new ... eventually we will be able to strike a balance between the importance of the rights of an individual and the role of the government, but that's a tension that goes back to the beginning of the nation," Ahern said.
