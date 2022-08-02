WESTERLY — A member of the Town Council says he is prepared to reverse his vote in favor of selling the former Bradford School property and new details have emerged about a federal grant that was used to acquire a portion of the property in 1984.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr., during a meeting of the council on Monday, said he would reverse his vote and would be willing to support establishing a committee to study potential uses for the property. The Town Council voted 4-2 on June 22 to pursue a sale of the property to Trendsetter Properties LLC, a Watch Hill-based development firm, for $750,000.
"I'm OK with not selling it now, so I will reverse my vote and I think we should have a committee if the other councilors would agree," Cooke said. He was speaking hypothetically because there is no formal move for the council to reconsider its decision to sell the property.
But Cooke also pushed back on some of the criticism the council has received, including that the council does not pay enough attention to Bradford. He pointed to the council's previous support to spend more than $700,000 for new sidewalks on Church Street, a state road, as well as a move to acquire the Bradford Preserve several years ago. He also noted the town's shortage of housing. A representative of Trendsetter Properties LLC has said the company would likely build apartments or condominiums on the property.
Following the vote in June to pursue selling the property, members of the council said the requirements of the grant would have to be resolved before the transaction could occur. On Monday, Town Attorney William Conley said the state Department of Environmental Management has taken the position that the town has been in violation of the grant for decades — ever since an addition to the school building was constructed on land that was supposed to be used for recreation after the land was acquired with a $53,291 grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. The federal grant is administered in Rhode Island by the state Department of Environmental Management.
"We have been considered out of compliance because the addition to the school was built on land encumbered by the grant," Conley said.
Although the grant and its restrictions were never recorded in the municipal land records, Conley said other documents describe the grant and the restrictions.
On Monday, the council heard again from residents opposed to selling the property.
"Please consider, openly, the future of Bradford as a community should that property be sold and privately developed. We were asked to trust the council and believe you would not sell to somebody who would not be beneficial. So far we've just heard of the sale authorization ... there have been no details of the agreement," said Mark Doescher, a Bradford resident.
Michael Niemeyer, a town resident, asked for a "pause" and return to the Planning Board's recommendation on the property. In an advisory opinion issued to the council in April, the Planning Board said the property was being used for public purposes, would be needed in the future, and should be retained. In the years after the Bradford School was taken off-line as a school, part of it was used by the Recreation Department for offices and programming. Other community groups also used the building.
William Aiello, a Bradford resident who is running for a seat on the Town Council, asked the council to withdraw its authorization for Town Manager Shawn Lacey to pursue selling the property. Instead of selling the land, Aiello asked the council to let Bradford residents work with the Planning Board to develop a neighborhood plan to include the property. Neighborhood planning is encouraged in the town's Comprehensive Plan as a means to promote and preserve the feel of specific parts of the town.
Following the public discourse on Monday, the council later conducted a private discussion of the Bradford School during an executive session. No action was taken during the session, said Town Council President Sharon Ahern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.