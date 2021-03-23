WESTERLY — The Town Council has made it official — its members say they will not support a school building project that requires borrowing more than $50 million.
The council voted 7-0 Monday to approve a resolution stating its support of "a potential bond referendum for the School Building Committee's plans for the potential construction, renovation, improvement, alteration, repair, furnishing, and equipping of schools and/or school facilities in the town in an amount not to exceed $50 million."
Councilors agreed that the resolution does not allow for a higher amount based on anticipated reimbursement from the state. The state has established a base 35% reimbursement rate for towns and cities that undertake school building projects. Higher reimbursement rates are available for meeting standards set by the state.
"An acceptable limit is what was really needed ... this council is being prudent and looking at our budget and what we can afford in the short term. In the long term it gets better," said Councilor Christopher Duhamel, who along with Councilor Brian McCuin serves on the School Committee's Building Subcommittee as council representatives.
The council, in recent weeks, has studied the town's debt obligations and upcoming capital projects. Anticipated borrowing for a school building project, officials say, must fit in with the need for a $12 to $15 million sewer plant upgrade and road projects.
For several months, officials have discussed the possibility of the council establishing a spending cap on a potential school building project as a means to help ensure its unanimous support on a potential project and, eventually, approval by voters who rejected a $38.5 million project in 2016 and a $71.4 million project that was believed to qualify for about 50% reimbursement in 2019.
The Building Subcommittee recently presented an overview of 16 potential projects to both the School Committee and the Town Council. Some of the projects have rough cost estimates of about $50 million. Justin Hopkins, subcommittee chairman, has said the subcommittee might develop hybrid plans based on the 16 plans it has considered since the 2019 project was voted down. The subcommittee is expected to eventually recommend a few potential projects to the School Committee. The Town Council is expected to play a role in the early review process as well.
"You're only going to go so far with $50 million. Unfortunately there is much work to be done … the people have spoken (that) they're not going to go for more than that … there are some things that are definitely not going to get touched," said Councilor Karen Cioffi.
The current building project effort is rooted in the town's Vision 2020 campaign that was developed in 2001 and called for addressing the town's elementary schools after building the middle school in 2005 and completing renovations on the high school in 2012. Since construction of the middle school and extensive renovations at the high school, the state, in 2017, released the Jacobs Report, an assessment of all public school buildings in the state. The report identified work needed at all of the district's schools.
Councilor Philip Overton asked that a potential building project be closely monitored.
"I would hope that as we move forward that the town is very careful with how this money would be spent. I don't want to hear about cost overruns … I want them to be very conservative," Overton said.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno sounded a note of enthusiasm.
"I'm looking forward to hearing about a project that fits the bill that we've set forward and that is going to do as much as it possibly can for our students," Giorno said.
