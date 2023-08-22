WESTERLY — William Aiello was elected to head the Westerly Town Council as its president, with Philip Overton chosen vice president in Monday’s change of leadership following the resignation of former president Edward Morrone.
The shake-up also left the Democrats out of leadership positions on the council for the first time since its term began in November. Aiello ran as an unaffiliated candidate and Overton is chairman of the Westerly Republican Town Committee.
The meeting began, however, with former Vice President Kevin Lowther II seeking and getting a vote by the council to accept Morrone’s Aug. 8 letter of resignation. The vote was unanimous.
Then, Town Clerk Mary LeBlanc swore in the council’s newest member, 2022 unaffiliated candidate Robert Lombardo.
By the rules set in the town charter, Lombardo was entitled to fill the seat as the next-highest unelected vote-getter. Town Solicitor William Conley noted that the printed agenda item of “appointment of a town councilor” was not appropriate, because the council does not appoint a replacement.
“It confers the right upon the person in the election who was next,” Conley said. “No action is required by the council for that provision of the charter.”
The first item of new business, reorganization of the council, was moved up in the agenda at a motion by Councilor Dylan LaPietra.
LaPietra also nominated Aiello, and Councilor Mary Scialabba nominated Lowther for president. Aiello voted yes on his nomination along with Councilors Joy Cordio, Overton and LaPietra. Lowther, Scialabba and Lombardo voted no.
Aiello then took his seat at the center of the council dais and Lombardo moved to the former’s previous seat.
With Aiello calling for a vice president nomination, LaPietra put forth Overton’s name and Scialabba again nominated Lowther. Overton won 4-3, with councilors deciding the same way as the previous vote.
Before joining the council, Lombardo was a vocal watchdog of Westerly politics and issues for several years. He most recently has clashed with now fellow councilor LaPietra over allegations that the latter sexually assaulted a local woman. LaPietra has called the accusations baseless, and he has not been charged.
There were no fireworks between the two at Monday’s meeting, which at 90 minutes of open session clocked in as one of the shortest in recent memory.
However, Overton became upset during council discussion of the proposed Watch Hill Yacht Club dredging project when Lombardo charged that Overton had said the town would use eminent domain to “take the beach underneath the cabanas.”
Overton strenuously denied he had said that.
“That is false,” Overton said. “Nobody wants to take property under the cabanas and you know that. Why would you throw out that garbage?”
He said the town does have the ability to use eminent domain if the public was not being allowed to access the beach.
“But that has nothing to do with tearing down cabanas or putting a right of way underneath the beach and you know that. That’s silly.”
Aiello also said Overton never made an affirmative statement that the town would take by eminent domain.
Lombardo was the only member to vote against a council motion to have Town Manager Shawn Lacey communicate to the Coastal Resources Management Council that the dredging application is “incomplete,” since it does not identify the Fort Road right of way on a map and the application narrative.
Lombardo said the council’s reaction to the dredging project “sounds petty,” and that the council was risking another lawsuit.
Aiello maintained an orderly and brisk pace to the meeting.
A retired U.S. Air Force veteran and former councilman who served two consecutive terms between 2016 and 2020, Aiello was elected back to the council after stepping aside due to the town’s term limits.
When elected, he said the town will need to focus on improving local infrastructure — from buildings and grounds to sidewalks, water and sewer systems — in order to avoid falling behind and leaving future taxpayers with an expensive bill, and to improve opportunities and proper development in the community. He said the council must focus on improving recreational and educational opportunities to help improve quality of life for residents.
He also pledged to “treat people with dignity and respect; read, research and listen to the public; conduct council business openly and transparently; appreciate public participation; study applicable laws and regulations; and ensure fair processes and representation for all.”
