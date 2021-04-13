WESTERLY — Members of the Town Council are asking voters to approve proposed bond issues for projects at local schools and for road and water system work.
Early in-person voting begins today at Town Hall and will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., ending at 4 p.m. on May 3. Traditional in-person voting at polling places is scheduled for May 4 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The poll locations are at Venice Restaurant, 165 Shore Road, and Faith Bible Chapel, 115 Ashaway Road. Voters can use whichever polling place is most convenient.
Two bonds are being proposed: $2 million to pay for a new roof at Dunn's Corners Elementary School and other smaller projects at schools in the district; and $11 million for road, sidewalk and water system work.
On Monday, members of the council said both bonds, if approved, will pay for much-needed projects in a way that should not have a significant effect on taxpayers and will take pressure of the annual municipal budget. Town and school officials proposed paying for the roof and other school projects with a bond after deciding to refinance existing debt from a previous school project. The savings realized from the refinancing combined with low interest rates mean the proposed bond will have a minimal effect on the current tax rate. Further, the school projects are expected to qualify for 35% reimbursement from the state.
Plans call for the $11 million road and water system bond to be paid off with $2 million from the Water Department and the rest from the general fund, according to Town Manager J. Mark Rooney. The bond would be used to pay for drainage repair and reconstruction on 14 roads, water main replacement on 17 roads, resurfacing of 43 roads, and other sidewalk and culvert replacements. The bond is not expected to cause a significant increase in water system rates, Rooney said.
In addition to the Dunn's Corners School roof, which is estimated to cost about $850,000, the proposed school bond will be used to pay for heating, ventilation and air conditioning work at three schools; plumbing work at Westerly High School's Babcock Hall; and a floor-replacement project Dunn's Corners School.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel, who serves on the School Committee's Building Subcommittee, said the school work is "badly needed." Relying only on the operating budget for road repairs, Duhamel said, is a plodding approach.
"If you look at what normally could fit in the operations budget — $500,000 — we would be delaying work for years, and if you delay the cost goes up," Duhamel said.
Councilor Philip Overton also expressed support for both bond packages. The effect of the school bond is minimal he said.
"The net cost is zero because town staff did a really good job on picking up the refinance opportunity. And I support the $11 million road bond. One of the most fundamental things we can do as a town government is to make sure that we have good roads and sidewalks," Overton said.
The proposed road bond would follow, if approved, a $15 million road bond approved by voters in 2018, a $6 million road bond in 2014, and a $6.5 million bond in 2010. While the roads have improved, councilors said, continued focus is needed.
"If you have ever driven down a road in Westerly and complained about the condition of the road, this bond is for you," said Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr.
