WESTERLY — The new $50 annual transfer station permit fee that was included in local residents’ tax bills for the first time this year is clearly defined as a user fee and is “perfectly appropriate,” according to the town solicitor, but some landowners are concerned the ordinance is causing them to be assessed fees even on lots that cannot be developed.
Attorney Dylan Conley and Town Manager Shawn Lacey told members of the Westerly Town Council this week that they are exploring solutions, including possible amendments, to address concerns that some are facing multiple fees. The $50 transfer station fee was assessed in tax bills sent to property owners in July and is a fee that will be assessed once a year.
Lacey said the fee system has been mostly effective so far, with approximately 7,000 people already obtaining a permit sticker for access to the Westerly Transfer Station.
“The only pushback we’ve received was the questioning on individual lots,” Lacey said. “Some lots are unbuildable and we have been meeting with planning and zoning officials so that we can find a way that if there is a lot that is unbuildable, like a wetlands, it could be merged with other property so that there is only one tax bill.”
The concept would only apply to lots that are not developable. If there is a parcel of developable but vacant property, Lacey said the town would still seek to assess a $50 user fee on each buildable lot.
Councilor Philip Overton said he understands the concerns regarding multiple fees and indicated he spoke with an attorney for a property owner who owned 17 lots of land and had been billed for each. The owner’s lots are owned consecutively, he indicated, and many could not be built on due to a variety of factors.
Overton encouraged town officials to work toward a resolution as quickly as possible. He noted that unbuildable lots do not generate much trash, if any.
“I do look forward to getting this squared away, with the vacant lots currently being charged a fee,” he said.
Conley warned councilors that changes may involve a complicated process that requires both ordinance and budgetary review and policy changes, a multi-step process that requires public hearings and other action, and the current council would not be able to complete such work before a new council is elected in November.
Even then, the council would still be required to get public input and would not directly be able to vote on any action related to changing the fees, which would need to be done instead through ordinance review.
“With the time left, this council does not have time to formally make an amendment and could only consider the fee as-is,” he said.
Council President Sharon Ahern said she expected this to be a topic that would likely come up at future candidate forums. She encouraged the incoming council to consider taking on the matter while acknowledging any change is out of this council’s hands.
Resident Bill Aiello also encouraged the council to take action, noting that descriptions given the night of the public hearing on the matter indicated that the fee was supposed to be per household, not necessarily for every individual lot. He said that such definitions and limitations were supposed to be included in the ordinance, but weren’t.
Lacey said he certainly understands the concerns, but that the town must also consider other factors if any changes are made — including potentially increasing the fee to absorb the loss of revenue.
“If we dis-include all vacant lots, then the fee may need to go up to account for the merging of those lots,” he said.
Don’t call it a tax
Despite some concerns when the fee was first assessed that it should be considered as an additional tax, Conley told the council that a formal review showed there is precedent to identify the transfer station fee as a user fee, not a tax.
“There was a preliminary question raised on whether the permit fee was a ‘tax’. There is case law directly on point here, as it is funding an enterprise fund, it is very clearly a user fee,” he said. “It’s perfectly appropriate the way it is set up.”
