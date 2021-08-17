WESTERLY — The Town Council will move forward in developing a multiculturalism committee in an effort to promote diversity, share ideas and concerns, and improve quality of life for all residents regardless of race or ethnicity.
Following a lengthy and at times emotional discussion Monday evening that included comments from several residents sharing their experiences as minorities, members of the council voted by a 6-1 margin to move forward in establishing the committee. Councilor Phil Overton opposed the measure, saying he fears such a committee would prove divisive rather than being a benefit to those in the community.
“There is zero excuse for racism anywhere, and quite frankly (racism) is a complete waste of time,” Overton said. “We are all Americans and we are all in this together. We need to work together to make our country better, no matter where we come from.”
Monday’s discussion and the measure to form a committee, which was crafted and presented by Council Vice President Suzanne K. Giorno with support from Council President Sharon E. Ahern, comes as town officials seek to promote unity and address racial concerns that have come into the national spotlight since George Floyd’s death.
Giorno said in proposing the committee she was specifically seeking to create a safe, open dialogue that would serve to break down barriers and allow those of different backgrounds to come together and enjoy everyone’s heritage and cultures.
“The fact of the matter is, this is designed to embrace all of the cultures we have in our community,” Giorno said. “That is the first step in moving forward, to admit having a different perspective.”
With the committee, she said, the town can bring together people of all different backgrounds, share a common calendar of events to promote each culture, and directly address local issues related to racism that are resonating with residents.
Overton disagreed, however, and said he believes that the committee would have a different impact, one which could further stoke flames and create divisions. He talked about his family’s own history, with relatives immigrating from Poland where they came from nothing and some experienced severe abuse, including during World War II with the German death camps.
He said when he hears the term “white privilege,” he is concerned because the term sends a message that all whites were born into privilege. Overton talked about how his father worked seven days a week, and how he himself had taken classes during the day and worked at night to make ends meet.
“White privilege didn’t go to school all day and work all night,” he said. “I continued my education while working six days at night, and I did this for years. I really don’t like that term. It is racist; it is a racist term. We all work hard to do the best we can.”
He also said he did not support other mainstream efforts creating divide, including describing critical race theory as overtly racist, and said any actions to promote a singular group over the whole could also be considered divisive.
Overton’s statements drew some dramatic reactions, with some on the council stepping away from the camera during his comments and spurring some audience members to speak during public comment. Those who spoke before the council Monday also took time to explain the need for such a group, telling stories of what it was like to grow up as a minority in Westerly or the challenges they face every day that their peers do not.
April Dinwoodie, a nationally-acclaimed writer and podcaster who recently returned to Westerly after moving away at age 17, told the council that she still recalls the different ways that, despite her experiences looking OK on the surface, there were issues and “things were not OK.”
Born in Boston, Dinwoodie is Black/biracial and was transracially adopted. She praised her adoptive parents for providing her the opportunities they did, but said even with their best efforts they just could not protect her from some aspects of being a minority in a primarily white community.
Dinwoodie said she recalled the many times someone touched her hair without permission growing up, or the experience of being a child constantly raising your hand to answer only to have the children around you called on instead, or getting in trouble because “she looked like someone who had done something.”
When she drove through town following Floyd’s murder, she said she still remembers seeing those who stepped up to protest the death and pulling over to cry because it showed her there were those who care. She said it was at that point she also realized how beneficial having a safe space for these discussions would be.
“When we are talking about this, we are not just talking about celebrating culture. When we are celebrating different cultures together, we are working against the forces that make people not feel seen and not feel heard,” Dinwoodie said.
The concept for developing a committee was also supported by others, including Amy Blachette and Leslie Dunn, who each expressed their own concerns as well.
Dunn, a woman of color who has been vocal before the council and Westerly School Committee in the past year about the need to promote diversity, discussed a recent trip she took with her mother and how her mother had pointed to an unnamed restaurant and said “don’t go there.” She said the restaurant’s reputation is so bad, it has become common knowledge for minorities to avoid it at all costs.
She also expressed concerns that without a committee, it can be difficult to watch when the town takes action such as building a fence to protect the statue of Christopher Columbus, who has come under scrutiny across the U.S. for his ties to slavery and mistreatment of native populations when he arrived in America.
“If you go through downtown, there’s a fence around an inanimate object, and that’s just seen as OK. It makes you ask, are minorities wanted here? Is this a safe place to raise my children? Can they be comfortable sharing their culture in school, walking down the street and going to a business or even getting a job?” she said.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. argued that in today’s age, similar questions could be asked from the other side as well. Cooke spoke about his role in the community, including in organizing many events in Misquamicut, and said he personally feels that when those talking with him point to white leadership and say they want change, it can send a message that is difficult for a white man to accept.
“I am that middle-aged white guy. When I hear people constantly saying we need change, I do hear ‘we need less of you,’” he said. “There are times I feel stifled, that I shouldn’t say anything because I’m automatically a racist.”
Cooke said his own feelings only show the need to support a multicultural committee, and to have a space where everyone can discuss their concerns with an open line of communication. He asked that the committee not seek to tear down — he used eliminating the Columbus Day Parade as an example and noted that while he has no stake, the event holds significance to many Italians in Westerly — but rather seek to find ways to add to what the community already has.
“I want to see a focus on how we can build on what we have and how we can add to our community to make it an even better place,” Cooke said.
