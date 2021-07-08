WESTERLY — The Town Council will resume its discussion of a proposed ordinance aimed at regulating the short-term house rental industry on Monday.
The council, which is scheduled to conduct a workshop meeting at 5:45 p.m., started talking about the industry in June after Town Manager J. Mark Rooney, with the knowledge of the council, asked Town Attorney Dylan Conley to draft an ordinance. Rooney said he had received numerous complaints during his three-year tenure from property owners concerned about noise and other problems attributed to short-term rentals on the shoreline, as well as at similar properties scattered throughout other parts of the town.
Members of the council seemed to come down at various positions regarding whether or how to regulate the industry, which was popularized by services such as Airbnb Inc. Short-term rents are defined in the ordinance as those that are for fewer than 28 consecutive days.
Revisions to the proposed ordinance made since the council's discussion in June include elimination of a $300 first year initiation fee and elimination of a fee for subsequent years of 1% of the preceding year's short-term rental income.
The council will also discuss adding eight roads to the list of roads to be resurfaced during the current construction season after estimates on the previously approved list came in lower than expected. The roads to be added are: Bluff Avenue, Plimpton Road, Wauwinnet Road, Westerly Road, Everett Road, and Ocean View Highway for an estimated $550,000; Winnapaug Road, from Shore Road to Atlantic Avenue, for an estimated $158,000; and a one-mile stretch of Atlantic Avenue from the town beach to a spot west of Misquamicut State Beach for an estimated $450,000, as well as remaining sections of Atlantic Avenue.
Town Engineer Kyle Zelaski is also expected to propose adding the long-delayed Church Street sidewalk project in Bradford to the project list for the current construction season.
Three options ranging in price from $603,960 to $701,825 will be presented as well as a proposed $60,000 expenditure for a consultant to perform project administration and oversight. Replacement of the sidewalks on Plimpton Road, from Bay Street to Bluff Avenue, will also be proposed.
Additionally, the council will discuss applying for federal Community Development Block Grant funds for road improvements on Highland Avenue, accessibility improvements on Granite Street and in the north end, and a culvert reconstruction, water main replacement and road resurfacing project on Bowling Lane in Bradford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.