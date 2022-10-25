WESTERLY — Confusion over a 30 calendar day limit to have Winnapaug Country Club owners and opponents of a proposed zoning amendment to find common ground has led members of the Westerly Town Council to delay a vote on the matter for another month.
Council members voted 4-0 on Monday night to table the matter until Nov. 21 on the advice of Town Solicitor William Conley Jr., who said the town would need to properly advertise the issue at least three weeks in advance, in accordance with advertising requirements in state law and to comply with open meeting requirements.
Councilors Karen Cioffi, Caswell Cooke Jr. and Christopher Duhamel did not participate in the council discussions and abstained from voting.
“After the Sept. 17 meeting, another was set for Oct. 17 which satisfied the 30-day requirement,” Conley explained. “That Oct. 17 meeting had been advertised, but this one had not. Since the council did not take action on the 17th, out of an abundance of caution I am strongly recommending that you will want to wait to make sure any action that the council takes on this matter is protected and is not left open to any legal challenges.”
The matter being tabled only marks the latest step in what has become a lengthy process to come to a vote.
The Westerly Town Council held a meeting on Sept. 17 that lasted more than six hours, the second public hearing in the past three months as Winn Properties and Winnapaug Country Club owners Nicholas and Jill Scola seek zoning text amendments requesting definitions and development standards that would allow the building of hotels and workforce housing.
Winn Properties said during that meeting that the Scolas have a desire to restore the historic Donald Ross-designed course as a certified Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, but to accommodate these needs, the business would have to build a hotel, small suites, a new clubhouse with a banquet hall and worker housing. The Scolas have said these improvements will be necessary “in order to remain financially sustainable.”
The proposed change in regulations are intended to guide the development of hotels and suites as accessory uses on golf courses and yacht clubs currently in the town's Commercial Recreation zone, including Winnepaug.
Opponents of the project have been adamant that the size of the potential development and height of buildings is an ongoing concern, as well as parking and traffic impact. Winn’s latest proposal would likely include up to a 150-room hotel with 250-person banquet hall, plus accessory housing.
Attorney Gregory Massad and members of the grass-roots group Keep Westerly Green asked the council to reject the revised proposal, but Winn representatives said there is no site plan available because none is required for a proposed ordinance amendment, and he requested the council take the advice of town staff and pass the amendment.
Councilors responded by asking the two groups to “come together to hash it out” as they had a few years before. Massad said in a letter to the council dated Oct. 17 that no agreements have been reached.
“I am writing to inform you that despite the best efforts of the parties, we were unable to come to an agreement on the proposed text amendment,” Massad said in a simple, two line correspondence. He encouraged council members and staff to call him with questions.
Council President Sharon Ahern said that while she understands many are frustrated to see another delay, it assures that the process is completed as required. While it may be unlikely, she encouraged both sides to continue to search for common ground.
“We will wait until Nov. 21 and see what, if any, new language comes forward,” Ahern said. “After what all the neighbors, the citizens and proponents of the project have put forward, we want to act in abundance of caution and make sure we are doing this right.”
