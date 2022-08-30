WESTERLY — Members of the Town Council have approved separate motions to allow for the emptying and listing of the former Bradford Elementary School in order to comply with reparations for violation of the Open Meetings Act, but the town will retain the property and develop a plan for its use that meets recreational requirements set forth in a 1984 grant.
The Westerly Town Council approved separate measures, both 5-0, to retroactively place the Bradford School on the market “as it is unsuitable for public purpose,” and to vacate the building retroactive to May 1, when the Parks and Recreation Department was relocated from the school.
Councilman Brian McCuin was absent when the measures were first passed on April 11 and did not take part in the revote. Councilman Christopher Duhamel has recused himself from the discussions.
Council President Sharon Ahern said the first two votes were procedural to bring the town into compliance with reparations set forth by the Office of the Rhode Island Attorney General earlier this month after a complaint by resident Bill Aiello alleging violations of the state's Open Meetings Act. As a result of information obtained since April, which shows the property was awarded a playground grant in 1984, the town could no longer consider selling the school or it would risk being forced to repay the grant.
“As a direct result of the 1984 grant passed to the town through the state of Rhode Island, the scope was to construct a playground in 1985 and that was modified by expansion of the school,” Ahern said. “Under guidance and advice from the town solicitor, the council is asking the town manager to advise the U.S. Department of the Interior, (Rhode Island) DEM and the State Historic Preservation Commission of the town’s intent to meet that 1984 grant.”
The issue of what to do with the Bradford School was one the council believed it had resolved when, at an April 11 meeting, action was taken to list and sell the school property. Aiello challenged the vote, however, stating in his complaint that it had not been properly advertised and therefore the council had overstepped in taking action that night.
An investigative review by the Office of the Rhode Island Attorney General determined earlier this month that the council had, in fact, erred by voting on specific aspects, namely the relocation of departments and listing of the property for sale, but had not done so intentionally.
“We do conclude, however, that the council reconsider and revote on item 3(b) from the April 11, 2022, meeting at a properly posted future meeting with an amended agenda item that complies with the requirements of R.I. Gen. Laws § 42-46-6(b),” the AG's office said in a written conclusion delivered to the town two weeks ago.
That issue was resolved with the actions that the council took on Monday night, according to Town Solicitor William J. Conley Jr.
“This will put a revote on record for those two matters,” he explained. “The reasoning from the Attorney General was that although the Bradford School discussion and possible action was part of the agenda, these matters were so specific that it would not have been properly advertised as a passable action.”
Making matters more complicated, the state notified Westerly officials in July of an agreement from over 35 years ago that mandates the property must be maintained by the town for recreational use.
According to officials, the town accepted a $53,291 grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund in 1984 to defray the cost of acquiring a portion of the 7 acres associated with the school. The town supplied the remaining $56,583 that was needed to complete the transaction. The grant conditions required the property purchased with federal funds “to remain for recreation in perpetuity.”
"The restrictions are essentially the same as for properties that receive state bond-funded grants for outdoor recreation — that the property forever remain publicly available for outdoor recreation," said Michael J. Healey, the DEM's chief public affairs officer, in a July interview.
During the executive session Thursday, Ahern said council members discussed and voted on whether to move forward with a revised site redevelopment plan at the site.
The revised plan would include demolition of the school building, as well as work to enhance the property for recreational opportunities and open space. Long-term solutions would include development and construction of sports playing fields, officials said.
Bids on the project have already been requested and will be delivered to the council next month, Ahern said. Members will be asked to consider taking further action at that time.
The decision was approved by a 5-0 vote following the executive session. McCuin was not present to vote before the public, but Ahern said he had opposed the measure during discussions in executive session before he needed to leave the meeting. Duhamel recused himself.
“This will now bring any bids to the council for a meeting in September,” Ahern said. “ARPA funds will be considered for said demolition, construction and/or other work on the site.”
