WESTERLY — Water main and storm water drainage improvements to Bowling Lane in Bradford got a boost Monday from the Town Council when it approved $195,000 for engineering plans.
The council also is considering tapping into federal infrastructure improvement money to support the project. It’s been on the drawing board for at least two years, but the infrastructure is decades old.
“If you want a history, I can give it to you,” Councilor William Aiello, of Bradford, quipped. “It’s been going on for quite a while.”
Monday’s unanimous vote allows the town to enter into a contract with Pare Corporation to produce engineering designs for the Bowling Lane project.
Pare’s proposal is split into two bid packages: one for water main upgrades, the other for road and drainage improvements.
Work would involve replacing an existing stone culvert with a new stormwater collection and high-density pipe conveyance system and replacing an 8-inch cast iron water main with a PVC main of a similar diameter.
In addition, more than 3,300 linear feet of new pavement would be installed, and affected curbing and sidewalks would be replaced.
The entire project would top out at about $2.5 million, Town Manager Shawn Lacey said. Of that total, about $1 million is needed to replace the water main and an additional $1.5 million for the road work and drainage.
“We have a $500,000 grant we received, (and) we just applied for a second $500,000 grant to offset these costs,” Lacey said.
Lacey said the town has $1.98 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act infrastructure funds remaining, plus some additional ARPA money that might not be spent and could be reallocated.
“It’s probably a little bit over $2 million,” total in the fund, he said.
With that information, Councilor Philip Overton suggested the town should tap $500,000 in ARPA funds for Bowling Lane.
“This need has been going on for many years,” Overton said. “Once the ARPA funds are gone, budgets are going to get tight again, and this is a very worthy project.”
Overton noted that Bradford, and especially Bowling Lane, are often overlooked when it comes to town projects.
Council President Edward Morrone said Westerly is preparing to put out a call for ARPA funding requests.
“As part of the council request for ARPA funding, this would certainly be appropriate, and at that time when we discuss it, that would be the time,” Morrone said.
Councilor Dylan LaPietra wanted to act sooner. He requested that the ARPA fund action item be put on the agenda for the next council meeting.
The town had planned to only resurface Bowling Lane two years ago, Lacey said. Work on that project turned up major drainage infrastructure issues, he said.
“Having to redo the drainage meant that you were getting involved in sidewalks, and the water line is 75 years old. At that point, you might as well do the water line at the same time too,” Lacey said.
BETA Group Inc. produced a preliminary permitting submission for the work in June 2022 for the culvert replacement project, which Pare has offered to review.
Funding for the engineering design services by Pare will come from the town’s $9 million remaining from the 2021 road bond.
