WESTERLY — The Town Council is taking preliminary steps toward establishing public use of town-owned river side property off Margin Street.
On Monday the council agreed to direct Town Manager Shawn Lacey to inform the operator of Westerly Marina, which has leased the property for many years, that its lease would not be renewed when it expires later this year. Assistant Harbor Master Kimberly Rayner Russell and Douglas Brockway, a member of the Zoning Board of Review and the Economic Development Commission, said a recent walk-through inspection of the property, which is along the Pawcatuck River, revealed several needs.
"A lot of things need to be cleaned up. Over time this has gone in a direction that is going to take a long time to come back from," Rayner Russell said.
By not extending the lease, the town will have an opportunity to more closely assess the property, Rayner Russell said.
Town Council President Sharon Ahern agreed, saying she had walked the property as well.
"It is really scary — the condition has deteriorated. Talk about liability," Ahern said.
Based on the council's direction, Lacey is expected to ask Jay Trebisacci, the owner of Westerly Marina, to notify his clients that the property will not be available for boat storage following the close of this year's boating season. Westerly Marina is a private business.
The council has discussed looking for ways to transform the 4.35-acre property into more of an amenity for residents rather than just leasing it to a private commercial enterprise. Among the ideas are better use of the public boat launch and establishing an area for use by commercial fishermen who live in the town.
Rayner Russell said docks at the property are in need of repair or replacement and the boat launch needs improvements. The condition of a shed used by WBLQ, which leases space for its broadcast tower on the property, should be assessed, she said.
Town officials have also determined the parking and storage area needs to be graded and a layer of gravel put down, and that the building that houses the restrooms, office and work shed is in disrepair.
Councilor Karen Cioffi agreed the property needs attention.
"It's quite the sight. It's fallen by the wayside and that's unfortunate," Cioffi said.
Town staff, at the request of the Planning Board and the Economic Development Commission, intend to soon apply for a $500,000 federal Economic Adjustment Assistance grant, a portion of which would be used to study the property. Specifically, $300,000 of the grant would be used to hire a firm to perform an engineering and design analysis and to determine necessary improvements that would strengthen the town's tourist economy, improve public recreational access to the river, and allow for access to and distribution of fresh fish and shellfish.
Brockway said it is unclear when the town would learn whether it was approved for the grant or when the funds would become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.