WESTERLY — Before the Town Council will be ready to vote on whether to commit $500,000 to the installation of artificial turf on Augeri Field and the Westerly High School quad, members first want more information regarding the impact it could have on the environment, local liability for sport injuries and town finances.
A public hearing scheduled for Monday on designation of funds from the unassigned balance for development of the Westerly Community Athletic Complex at the site of Augeri Field and the quad was continued until next week to allow Town Solicitor William Conley Jr. time to research the impact on liability and the chemical impact of field installation. Councilor Philip Overton has asked for clarification on how use of undesignated funds would impact the town’s unassigned fund balance, which sits close to the recommended level already.
“Before I can consider this, I would like to know what our fund balance requirements are and how this would potentially affect that,” Overton said. “It could be a decision that impacts bond rating. Citizens need to know the fund balance in terms of whether it is an issue, and we definitely need a report from the solicitor regarding the liability risks.”
The hearing is now tentatively scheduled to take place on Monday, Oct. 24.
The request from the council, a one-time transfer of $500,000, is part of renewed efforts by a partnership between the Westerly Recreation Department and Westerly Public Schools to build a $2.4 million combined community synthetic turf complex. Ed Haik, chairman of the Westerly Recreation Board, and Cindy Kirchhoff, director of finance and operations for Westerly Public Schools, each said the School Committee has already committed $500,000, and that fundraising and other resources would account for remaining costs.
If approved, Haik said that installation of turf would help to address drainage issues, increase field usability, improve availability, increase town programming and reduce overall field maintenance costs in the community.
During a presentation to the council, Haik said the plan is scaled back considerably when compared to the 2018 proposal at just under $6 million. He said that with the current proposal, the turf maintenance would require about an hour or two of manpower every four to six weeks, compared to three to five hours per day with grass fields. That would reduce costs significantly, with just $10,000 to $15,000 needed annually.
“Right now, we are spending over $100,000 per year for paint, water, fertilizer, sod, labor and sod replacement at those two locations, and we can’t even hold practices there,” Haik said.
For Westerly High School athletic teams, the turf would provide options that the current fields do not. Due to field use limitations — Haik said Augeri Field can sustain just 133 two-hour events per year, while the Quad currently houses 325 practices and events despite having a recommended threshold of just 250 — members of the boys and girls varsity and junior varsity soccer teams have had to relocate to the Gingerella Sports Complex several miles away in order to hold daily practices.
He said there is no room to expand that use, and added that his Parks and Recreation staff have struggled to keep up with needs as the community has seen expanded use at other fields, such as soccer practices at Gingerella.
Haik said having a turf field could also expand business opportunities as well, noting that an annual softball tournament at Cimalore Field attracts hundreds of teams from throughout northeast U.S. states, bringing a tremendous increase in retail sales and hospitality businesses in Westerly.
Council members including Overton, Caswell Cooke Jr. and Karen A. Cioffi each expressed concerns regarding the true value of the project, however, noting that over the 15 years of an extended life for synthetic turf, the annual costs for installation and maintenance before the turf would need to be replaced is over $180,000 annually.
“If you divide the $2.4 million price tag by 15 years, which is the high end of expected life and almost double the warranty, that is still $181,000 per year. It feels like more money would go into it this way,” Cooke said. “I get what is being said about more playability and less maintenance, but it is a concern residents will have.”
Haik and Kirchhoff said it was not an even comparison to measure current maintenance costs to future costs, noting that the cost to replace the turf in 10 to 15 years will be considerably lower than the installation costs. Both also said that as town grass fields get older and equipment and energy costs more expensive, the annual costs for maintenance could also continue to rise year over year.
Cioffi and Councilman Brian H. McCuin, also expressed concerns over studies that show that athletes could potentially be hurt more frequently on synthetic turf when compared to natural grass. They also expressed concerns, along with Overton, that polyfluoroalkyl substances, known more commonly as PFAS, may be present used in materials recycled to develop synthetic turf and such would not be favorable for the community.
Chris Hulk, director of design and construction for FieldTurf, the company selected for the project, said he was not aware of any chemical use by his company involving PFAS. Others, including Council President Sharon Ahern, questioned whether council members should be concerned about chemicals already used on natural grass to both treat the fields and prevent insect infestation.
“We do use chemicals on grass, do we not? There would be chemical risks in the sports field already, correct?” Ahern asked, with Haik shaking his head yes. “Sports are inherently dangerous, that’s part of why I enjoyed Chess Club instead,” she joked.
Overton and Cooke each said during discussion that they could be swayed to vote for the measure, but needed more assurances that everything would be safe, both in terms of athlete injuries and chemical exposure, and guarantees that this project would benefit the community as a whole and not just student athletes at the high school.
“If (the answers) come back and we are in the clear, OK, but I do think we need to have those questions answered,” Overton said. “I am also tremendously interested in hearing what the public has to say.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.