WESTERLY — School officials will use $270,000 in capital improvement funds that had originally been earmarked for fire-suppression equipment to pay bills associated with preparing the school district's Transition Academy now that the transfer has been approved by the Town Council.
The council approved the transfer unanimously during its Aug. 16 meeting. Cindy Kirchhoff, the school district's director of finance and operations, said the funds were needed for cost overruns associated with outfitting the former police station on Union Street for use by the school district's Transition Academy, a program that is required by state law for students with disabilities who have graduated high school.
After requesting the funds for fire-suppression system upgrades, Kirchhoff said, school officials learned that the work would not be required to meet fire-safety regulations. The work might be accomplished as part of school renovation projects in the future, she said. Kirchhoff also noted that the work at the new Transition Academy headquarters does not qualify for reimbursement from the state Department of Education because the building is owned and controlled by the town rather than by the school district.
In other business, Council President Sharon Ahern said the council voted in executive session to authorize Town Attorney William J. Conley Jr. to develop a resolution on a proposal for the council to approve allocating $400,000 to be used toward the cost of demolishing the Potter Hill Mill and to support efforts to place an administrative lien on the mill property, which is the subject of a court-sanctioned receivership proceeding originally petitioned by the town in 2019. The council has discussed using $400,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to be used toward the cost of demolishing the decrepit mill buildings. The COVID-19 funds could be used, officials said, because demolition of the mill buildings would allow for conversion of the property into open outdoor recreation space for public use.
The council voted 6-1 in public session to have Conley develop the resolution, which will require a separate vote of the council in the future to take effect.
Councilor Brian McCuin, who has consistently opposed the use of town funds on the mill, voted against having Conley develop the resolution. Ahern was joined by Councilors Suzanne Giorno, Caswell Cooke Jr., Karen Cioffi, Christopher Duhamel and Philip Overton in authorizing Conley to proceed.
The council tabled a potential vote on approving an annual property tax exemption for veterans, prisoners of war, parents of members of the Armed Services who died on active duty, and visually impaired people after some members of the council questioned whether the exemption was being lowered. Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said he believed the exemption had been "equalized" to reflect current property values but would consult with Assessor David Thompson and report back to the council.
