WESTERLY — 29,000.
That's the number of plastic straws collected along the state's coastline by Save the Bay in 2014-2019 and the reason the town's Joint Committee on Plastics Utilization and Commerce proposed an ordinance to establish a straws-on-demand policy for restaurants in Westerly.
The Town Council, however, was unpersuaded, voting 5-1 on Monday against further consideration of the proposal. Councilors cited several concerns, including potential enforcement problems.
Save The Bay, the nonprofit environmental organization focused on Rhode Island's coastline, had lobbied in favor of the ordinance. "Every year, straws and stirrers are within the top 10 most collected piece of trash removed from the shoreline. Last year alone, nearly 3,000 volunteers collected 4,629 straws from 121 miles of shoreline. ... This proposed ordinance is the best way to take the step necessary to eliminate this plastic pollutant from littering our shoreline and endangering marine life," David Prescott, Save the Bay's South County coastkeeper, said in a recent letter to the Town Council.
Councilor Sharon Ahern, a lawyer, questioned how the ordinance could be enforced and whether it would withstand legal challenges. Both draft versions of the ordinance were problematic, she said.
"I really don't think either one of these proposed ordinances stands up legally," she said.
Ahern questioned how to decide and define who the ordinance would apply to and predicted that persons charged with violating it would claim discrimination. Additionally, she said, "I don't see any way that you can prove that one person did or did not request a straw from a server."
Councilor Suzanne Giorno, who also holds a law degree, said she agreed with Ahern. "It is so difficult to try to narrow this down to the specific businesses that you are trying to include ... The language can not be defined," she said.
Giorno urged personal responsibility as a way to protect the environment.
Councilor Karen Cioffi said that many local businesses had already adopted a straws-by-request policy on their own, and that the town's prohibition on the distribution of plastic bags, which went into effect Jan. 1, was helping to raise awareness. Cioffi said she would not support the straws ordinance because it was up for consideration so soon after the plastic bags ban went into effect.
William Aiello questioned the direction of his fellow councilors, saying the council should have requested input from Town Attorney William Conley on how to best write the ordinance. "If there are things in the ordinance that could be modified, that's the whole purpose of the council workshops ... we could get an actual legal opinion," he said.
Some councilors pushed for development of a statement rather than an ordinance.
"Why don't we come out with a statement that the council thinks we should have restaurants do this without an ordinance behind it because it's the right thing to do?" Councilor Brian McCuin suggested.
Theresa Cavalier, who served as chairwoman of the now-disbanded plastics committee, said she was disappointed by the council's decision. She said some councilors derailed the proposal by focusing on the wording of draft versions rather that on the purpose of the ordinance.
The ordinance was aimed at helping the environment, particularly marine life, by reducing the proliferation of single-use plastic, she said.
"My understanding going into the meeting was that the agenda goal that the council had was to simply discuss if the ordinance was a positive for the town and to decide to move it to legal review or not. If it went to legal review, it would go to public review, and then for council vote," Cavalier said. "Something simple turned into premature comments from councilors as though it was in the voting stage."
Other Rhode Island communities have implemented straws on demand. Barrington's straw ordinance went into effect on Jan. 1 for restaurants and will apply to retailers on July 1. In Newport, where there is no straw ordinance, an organized effort to encourage restaurants to adopt their own policies was reported to have gained the support of more than 20 businesses and organizations weeks after the start of an outreach campaign.
Aiello was the only councilor who favored moving ahead with the ordinance. Caswell Cooke Jr. was absent. The five who declined to consider the proposal were council President Christopher Duhamel, Ahern, Cioffi, Giorno and McCuin.
Cavalier said she was concerned that the discussion of voluntary compliance would never leave the Council Chambers at Town Hall. "It’s just that, an idea that was said. There wasn’t any commitment nor agreement from the council, no plan, no direction for action, no funding. It was just words. Maybe I'll be proved wrong," she said.
Cavalier said she planned to appear at the council's next meeting to ask what it plans to do with proposed ordinances that would ban the distribution of foam containers and balloons. She noted that a survey of residents conducted last year showed strong support for ordinances to reduce single-use plastic.
"I plan on asking the council that question directly next week," Cavalier said. "Perhaps others will show up to ask the same question, maybe some of the approximately 550 survey respondents who voiced that environmental stewardship is needed in this beach community."
