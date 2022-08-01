WESTERLY — The Town Council has denied a request for the town to abandon a small section of Birch Drive, saying the area in question serves a public purpose.
Two property owners filed a petition asking the council to declare the unpaved portion of the road, which intersects with Cedar Crest Drive, abandoned because failure to pave the section of road in question showed the town's "non-acceptance" of the roadway. Councilors noted that town crews deposit plowed snow at the end of the road. Some councilors also expressed hesitancy to get involved with an issue they said has the trappings of a dispute between neighbors.
The council voted 6-0 during its July 25 meeting to deny the petition that was submitted on behalf of Susan Costa and Michael Bernatowicz, the owners of 5 Birch Drive, and David C. Harman, the owner of 6 Birch Drive. Casey Winslow and Dana Buttermore, whose 19 Babcock Road property abuts the unimproved portion of Birch Drive, opposed the petition.
State law permits town councils to abandon roadways or rights of way that have been determined to not serve a public purpose.
"You can declare a street, or a portion, has ceased to be useful to the public and it can be established by a petitioner or the town based on various factors: non use by the public and, in particular, when it hasn't been used as a public road for an extended period of time, which we will try to demonstrate to you," said Charles Soloveitzik, the lawyer representing Costa, Bernatowicz and Harman.
While the properties owned by Costa and Bernatowicz and Harman are both set out on a single subdivision map recorded in the municipal land records in 1956, Soloveitzik noted that Winslow and Buttermore's property was not part of the subdivision. The 35-foot-long unpaved section of the road was never conveyed to the town and the town does not hold title to it, Soloveitzik said.
"The town exercised its authority and made partial acceptance up to point where the pavement terminates, but they did not open the northerly area," Soloveitzik said.
William Conley Jr., the town's lawyer, and Town Manager Shawn Lacey offered differing opinions — they both described the entirety of Birch Drive, including the unpaved portion, as town property.
James M. Callaghan, the lawyer who represents Winslow and Buttermore, said the petition for abandonment stemmed from friction between Winslow and the petitioners. Winslow's "bedside manner" could use improvement, Callaghan said.
"We believe this petition is due to an unfortunate disagreement between neighbors and we ask that you not get involved," Callaghan said.
Police Chief Paul Gingerella, Public Works Superintendent Peter Chiaradio, and Town Engineer Kyle Zalaski all submitted written communication advising against abandonment.
Winslow said he cleared the side of the unimproved road to improve access to the back of his property and so he could run utilities to a garage on his property after receiving permission from the town. The permission was later rescinded but by then the clearing had occurred.
Callaghan said additional landscaping and talk between neighbors might forestall what he called an attempted "spite abandonment like a spite fence."
Council President Sharon Ahern said the use of the unpaved road as a route to a spot where public works crew deposit snow was all she needed to know.
"I feel the town is being dragged into a private property dispute ... for me there is a public use — I think the snow alone indicates it. I don't know why we would abandon it. I think it is neighbor versus neighbor," Ahern said.
Councilors Suzanne Giorno and Phillip Overton said they were troubled by town officials giving Winslow permission to clear the side of the unimproved roadway and then changing their minds. The staff member who allegedly gave and then withdrew permission no longer works for the town.
"Town staff made a mistake. I would be ripped. Why would we say you can use the road and now we are going to abandon it," Giorno said.
Overton offered a similar take.
"I'm sympathetic to people who rely upon government decisions and then expend money based in good faith and the government changes their mind. I don't think that is fair and I don't think the town should abandon it. I don't see justification for that," Overton said.
