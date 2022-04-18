WESTERLY — Property owners will see a new $50 assessment when they receive their tax 2022-23 tax bills to help fund operations of the transfer station.
The assessment, which will be due with the first quarterly tax payment for the fiscal year that begins July 1, is intended to help develop a clearer picture of how much it costs to run the facility, known colloquially as "the dump." The transfer station is designated by town officials as an enterprise fund, a term used to describe services that are paid for by users.
The assessments will be for each residential unit in the town, as well as for commercial properties and units.
In Westerly, officials expect the town's enterprise funds, which also include the water and sewer departments, to be self-sustaining. In the case of the transfer station, the Town Council has repeatedly had to transfer money from the general fund to the transfer station to make up for its inability to run off fees alone. The new assessment, officials say, is expected to stop the need for transfers from the general fund.
Council President Sharon Ahern noted that the Board Finance during deliberations on the current town budget asked the Town Council to look for ways to address the practice of the town continually using general fund monies to balance the financial operations of the transfer station.
Councilor Philip Overton said the new assessment will allow for greater transparency rather then rolling some of the cost of running the transfer station into the public works department's budget.
"Being that this is an enterprise fund we want to make sure we understand where the money is coming from and how it is being spent," Overton said.
The council approved the assessment during its April 11 meeting following a public hearing. A related ordinance, which removes the schedule for transfer station fees, such as the cost to discard electronics or furniture, from the code of ordinances was also approved by the council. By removing the fees from the code, officials will be able to increase the fees without the need for advertising and public hearings.
The $50 annual assessment will be charged in addition to what residents pay to use the town-issued orange trash bags or what they pay private trash haulers.
During the public hearing on April 11, several questions were raised by members of the council and one resident. Town Solicitor Dylan Conley said that several of the questions raised by the resident were "administrative" issues that town staff would address once the assessment was approved.
"This is not something this council will be voting on. These sorts of issues can be sorted out at a later date," Conley said.
The resident pushed for answers to her questions.
"Don't you think it's important for us to understand it?" said Lina O'Leary, the resident who asked questions.
O'Leary's questions focused on issues such as where and how to obtain the stickers that will be distributed to residents when they arrive at the transfer station.
Town Manager Shawn Lacey said town officials will inform town officials in Hopkinton, which uses the Westerly transfer station under a contract between the two towns, of the new assessment. The communication will include a discussion on how Hopkinton will pay for the assessment, Lacey said.
The council approved both ordinances by 6-0 votes. Ahern, Overton, Duhamel and Councilors Karen Cioffi, Caswell Cooke Jr. and Suzanne Giorno all voted in favor. Councilor Brian McCuin did not attend the meeting.
