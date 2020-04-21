WESTERLY — The Town Council has directed Town Manager J. Mark Rooney to help the state Division of Motor Vehicles find office space to replace its weekly use of Town Hall.
The DMV has offered limited services from space on the second floor of Town Hall on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. since 2012. A full-service branch of the DMV, which had been operated in Westerly, closed in 2008, a victim of state budget cuts. Town and state officials worked feverishly to get service restored in Westerly, and the DMV eventually set up in what had been a conference room at Town Hall and paid $1 a year to lease the space. Since 2018, the DMV has paid the town $3,500 per year to cover the cost of janitorial services.
Having the DMV service at Town Hall has drawn mixed reviews at times. Customers flock to Town Hall on Fridays and some officials say having the service in Westerly reduces the need for residents to drive to DMV offices in Wakefield or Cranston. But some town officials have questioned the fit, saying the office puts a strain on Town Hall employees.
On Monday, members of the Town Council agreed to have Rooney explore alternative locations, but some expressed concern about the DMV possibly pulling up stakes from the town for good.
"Be cautious — don't kick them out if there's nowhere that they are going to go in Westerly," said Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr.
Councilor Sharon Ahern said the DMV should consider offering a wider array of services in Westerly, including driver tests. "I agree we should find a way to keep them in Westerly but out of Town Hall," Ahern said.
Noting multiple vacancies in shopping centers throughout the town, Ahern said the DMV shoud not have trouble finding an alternative site, but Councilor Brian McCuin, a commercial builder, was skeptical.
"You'll be hard-pressed to find a commercial property for one day per week. What do they do the rest of the time? That's why we offered Town Hall," said McCuin, who along with Cooke and Council President Christopher Duhamel was on the council when the DMV first started using Town Hall in 2012.
Councilor Karen Cioffi, who formerly worked in Town Hall as director of human resources, said having the DMV in Town Hall creates disruptions for municipal employees.
"I have great concern for the indoor traffic that we have with them being here," Cioffi said.
Having the DMV office in Town Hall in the age of COVID-19 raises additional concerns, Cioffi said.
Councilor William Aiello agreed that looking for a different site would be a good idea, but he also noted that the DMV performed some functions in Town Hall decades ago.
"Some of us remember getting our licenses in the basement of Town Hall," Aiello said.
Rooney said he would check on the status of negotiations that he said occurred between DMV and commercial property owners in the town.
