WESTERLY — Summer Pops, the beloved tradition that typically draws thousands of music fans to Wilcox Park each June to celebrate the beginning of summer, has been canceled due to concerns about large gatherings in the time of the coronavirus.
Ryan Saunders, executive director of the Chorus of Westerly, the organization that has sponsored the Pops concert for the last 39 years, made the announcement Wednesday night, hours after Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo's daily press conference.
At the press conference, Gov. Raimondo said large gatherings of any sort — concerts, festivals and fairs — would be prohibited in the state this summer.
"The Chorus fully understands that this directive has been made in the best interests of our collective community's well-being, health, and safety," Saunders said in a press release.
"Not having Summer Pops this June breaks our heart," Saunders said the statement. "We realize it is much more than just a concert to generations of our community. It is a celebration of our town's collective spirit. A reflection of our region's amazing soul. It is family, neighbors, friends, musically wrapped together in happiness and joy. It is certainly something we all need right now."
"However," Saunders continued, "we love our community above all. We want everyone to be safe and remain healthy. If that means no Summer Pops this June or at all in 2020, it will be very sad. But, I promise, Summer Pops and our town, together, will rise again."
Saunders said the chorus is still exploring the idea of presenting a version of Summer Pops later in the year, depending on governmental guidelines as the pandemic evolves.
Spring Pops, which was scheduled to take place in mid-May, has also been canceled, Saunders said. The Brahms Requiem performance that had been planned for April has been rescheduled for the 2020-21 concert season, although no date has been set.
First performed in 1981 in Westerly's Dixon Square as a big "Thank You and Farewell Concert" to the community for the support the chorus received for their first international tour, the pops concert was never intended to become "the community mainstay it is today," Saunders said.
The response to the first concert was so overwhelming, he said, the chorus repeated it for the next two years. As the audiences grew from 5,000 to 10,000, he said, organizers realized they needed a larger, safer space. In 1983, the concert was held in the Westerly Public Library's Wilcox Park, allowing the chorus to add Fireworks by Grucci to accompany the performance's celebratory finale featuring Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture."
Over the years, as audiences approached 25,000, the pops concert became the first event of the summer season and a well-loved local tradition.
"If you think about it, there is almost no one in our community who hasn't been able to experience Summer Pops and come together in that beautiful park for almost 40 years," Saunders said. "Summer Pops is a part of all of us. It is such an example of why our community is so special and strong."
