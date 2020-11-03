WESTERLY — Unofficial, early results available Tuesday night had two Democrats, two unaffiliated candidates and a Republican in the lead for the five seats open on the School Committee.
As of about 10:30 p.m., before ballots that were cast prior to Tuesday and before mail ballots were counted, Republican Christine Cooke led all candidates with 20.6% of the votes cast at polling places on Tuesday. Cooke, who has served as the committee's chairwoman for most of the past year, is seeking a second term on the committee.
The following candidates followed Cooke: Rebecca Fowler (15.3%), Timothy Killam (14%), Diane Chiaradio Bowdy (13.9%) and Giuseppe Gencarelli (13.4%). Candidates Robert Cillino and Michael Ober made up the remainder of the field.
The race was focused with near laser precision on the physical condition of the town's schools, especially the ones attended by its youngest children.
The candidates were seeking four full terms and a single partial term. It is unclear how the Town Council will go about filling an additional vacancy that occurred well into the campaign, but some have speculated Election Day results could be a factor.
Four Democrats: Chiradio Bowdy, Cillino, Gencarelli and Ober ran together as a team.
Candidate after candidate in interviews with The Sun and in public appearances discussed plans for building projects that were rejected by voters in 2016 and 2019 and how to devise a new plan that would garner the support of voters.
All candidates agreed a building project would not be likely to be approved by voters unless it drew the unanimous support of both the School Committee and the Town Council. The two previous projects saw opponents on both bodies. In some cases members of the Town Council and School Committee worked to defeat the projects.
Candidates Cooke and Killam both called for asking the Town Council to settle on a project cost and designing the project to the amount set by the council.
Fowler, a newcomer to elective politics, called for a new building at the current State Street School location. She also pointed to a need for increased civility among town leaders.
