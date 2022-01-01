WESTERLY — The longest-tenured teachers, a group that makes up the vast majority of those employed at the town's public schools, would have received a one-time bonus or payout in the first year and 2% pay increases in each of the next two years under the contract proposal rejected by the teachers union in November. Newer teachers would have received pay increases in line with a previously established system that rewards length of service and the attainment of new academic degrees with raises.
The proposed three-year deal also would have changed how the cost of health insurance is shared by the district and the teachers. Those choosing to move to the high-deductible plan would have had their deductible covered 100% in 2022, 50% in 2023 and 25% in 2024, with 20% co-insurance each year.
Those choosing to remain on the preferred provider plan would have had a 30% co-insurance in 2022 and 2023 with a move to the high-deductible plan required in 2024. The one-time payout would have been $1,725.80 per qualified teacher. In Fiscal Year 2022, three deans of students would have received $1,600 stipends to match stipends received by other deans.
Details of the contract proposal are contained in a fiscal impact statement that was recently acquired by The Sun. The contract carried a fiscal impact of $861,336 in 2022, $1,610,634 in 2023 and $2,123,486 in 2024, for a total fiscal impact of $4,595,456 over the length of the deal.
The Westerly Teachers Association, which represents the school district's teachers, has 216 top-step teachers and 49 teachers below top step as of Aug. 13. The union previously rejected a contract offered by the School Committee in August and is currently working under a contract that expired Aug. 31.
The proposed contract rejected in November would have established the teacher work day as 6 hours and 55 minutes from the current 6 hours and 40 minutes. The additional 15 minutes was to be used as a cushion before the start and after the end of the school day. As a concession, the School Committee agreed to reduce the teacher calendar by one day from the current 185 days by eliminating one professional development day. The contract also called for increasing the number of evening meetings each year for parent-teacher conferences and programs from two to three meetings.
As a retirement perk, the contract would have allowed teachers to accrue an additional 40 sick days beyond the 120 maximum to be paid at a rate of $50/day at retirement, provided that teachers had maintained a minimum of 100 days in their sick-time account. The 40 days would not have been available to be discharged as sick leave during teachers' employment. The contract also would have provided an incentive for retirement in the form of a $10,000 retirement bonus for teachers who provided notification no later than Dec. 1.
The contract also would have introduced new provisions constraining teachers from conducting personal business during their planning and preparation period by requiring them to notify principals and to sign in and out. The language also would have precluded teachers from seeking permission to be out of the building during unassigned periods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.