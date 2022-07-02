HOPE VALLEY — The late Carl "Rick" Devin, an artist widely admired for his whimsical creations, community involvement, generosity of spirit and kindness of heart, left behind many treasures — and a conundrum.
When he died last January, to the heartbreak of his family — his wife Robin, their sons, Eric and Darton, and their families — he left a studio packed to the ceiling with the art supplies he used during his 50 years as an artist and designer to create his illustrations, paintings and imaginative little creatures.
The conundrum, said Robin one morning last week as she spoke about her late husband and the remarkable contents of his art studio, was what to do with the material he used to paint and to create what he once described as "animals that have human characteristics," or "surrealistic anthropomorphism."
"There was fabric and ribbon, and trim and cordage," said Robin. "There were buttons and frames ... lots of frames, all levels of frames."
"There was lots," she added with a slight laugh. "Lots of different stuff."
A Pittsburgh native, her husband started his career as assistant art director for a Pittsburgh advertising company, became a technical illustrator for the Atomic Energy Commission, then left that field to pursue his dream of being a freelance artist.
When Robin landed a job as a librarian at the University of Rhode Island, the Devins moved to Hope Valley.
"He was a househusband," Robin said. "He stayed home with the boys."
He also jumped into community life. He served on the Hopkinton Town Council, Chariho School Committee, Hopkinton Charter Commission, Hope Valley Revitalization Committee, Hopkinton Historic District Commission, and the Chariho Community Educational Project.
He also served as the director of the Wickford Art Festival, was a life member of the Wickford Art Association and a member of the Fayerweather Craft Guild.
Rick was also a longtime supporter of HopArts — a group of southern Rhode Island artists and artisans — and participated each year in the HopArts Studio Trail, which allows art-lovers to participate in a self-guided tour to artists' galleries and studios in the Hopkinton area.
When the family spent half a year in Jéremie, Haïti — while Robin completed field work on her doctorate in medical anthropology — Rick taught drawing and painting classes to the locals, she said.
"He loved it and they loved him," Robin recalled. "He taught all ages. They wanted to know when he was coming back ... exactly when he was coming back ... what day he was coming back."
It was during all those years Rock amassed the impressive amount of material that was sitting in his studio, the same space where he welcomed visitors eager to see how he would turn his stuff into unusual works of art.
"My husband's fear was that it would all end up in a dumpster," Robin said.
A bit overwhelmed with how best to deal with the mountains of material, Robin mentioned her dilemma to Donna Celico of Westerly, a longtime family friend who collaborated with her husband on many projects over the years.
Celico, a retired English teacher known for her own creativity and many artistic projects, sprang to action.
"Of course I wanted to do something help," said Celico, a big fan of Rick's work who owns one of his paintings. "It was the smallest thing I could do."
Celico's friendship with the Devins goes back more than four decades. She and Rick worked on projects at the former Westerly Center for the Arts and for the Colonial Theatre of Westerly. When the theater's box office was located on High Street, Celico would design windows — once the talk of the town — inspired by the play being staged at the time, and Devin would create the contents.
"Rick was a consummate artist who was attracted by whimsy," said Celico. "He was also soft-spoken and a lovely, lovely person."
At first, she said, she thought about teachers and students and how good it would be for children to have access to the wealth of material.
"I thought I'd contact every art teacher in the tri-state region to let them know about Rick's supplies," Celico said with a chuckle. "And then it hit me."
"I thought of the Jonnycake Center," said Celico who quickly put in a call to the social service agency.
She paid a visit to Lee Eastbourne, executive director of the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, she said, and explained the situation.
"He never took the smile off his face," Celico said.
Eastbourne said the center was honored to accept Rick’s art supplies.
It was a sizable donation, he said, that included "high-quality fabrics, wood parts, jewelry pieces, paints and brushes."
"The supplies have been selling incredibly quickly," Eastbourne said via email Friday afternoon. "... We are excited to know they will continue to inspire budding artists to produce new, amazing pieces!"
Especially, he added, since Robin told him that she hoped the donation would not only raise funds for the Jonnycake center, but "enable others to design their own art.”
"This donation will accomplish both," Eastbourne said, "We very much appreciate Robin selecting the Jonnycake Center of Westerly to receive these wonderful items."
"I am so relieved," said Robin.
Fittingly, Robin and her sons have established a scholarship in her late husband's name. The Rick Devin Memorial Arts Scholarship is managed by the Community 2000 Education Foundation, P.O. box 1161, Charlestown, RI 02813.
