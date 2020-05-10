WESTERLY — Randall, Realtors’ Charlestown office has announced the sale of 48 Meadow Ave., Westerly, for $2.2 million.
Data from the Rhode Island State-Wide Multiple Listing Service shows that this is the second-highest value sale of the year in Westerly. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, contemporary-style home, built in 1974, has 1,634 square feet and is located in the Weekapaug Fire District.
Chris and Amy Randall of the Chris Randall Group out of Randall, Realtors’ Charlestown office, listed the property and Mott & Chace Sotheby's International represented the buyer for the sale, which closed on April 23.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.