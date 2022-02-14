PROVIDENCE — For those hoping to find savings following two years of pandemic-related conditions, relief won’t be found at the gas pump.
The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline has jumped another 5 cents in Rhode Island over the past week, according to a survey conducted Monday through AAA Northeast. With the national average also rising 4 cents over the past week, AAA said both the state and national averages sit at $3.48 per gallon.
AAA said the main culprit behind the recent climb in pump prices remains the high cost of crude oil, “which is stubbornly bobbing around $90 per barrel.” Moderating winter weather and optimism over a potential fading of the omicron variant have also led to an increased demand for gas, the organization said.
“More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon.”
Today’s national average price is 18 cents higher a month ago and 98 cents higher than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
