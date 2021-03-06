WESTERLY — An environmental consultant has been hired to help establish a remedial action work plan for four chemically contaminated wastewater lagoons on the former Bradford Dyeing Association property.
Work on the plan follows failed efforts by the town to obtain grants for the work from both the state Department of Environmental Management and the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The property has been in receivership since 2018 when a Superior Court judge granted the town's request for the court intervention, which is similar to bankruptcy.
John Dorsey, the lawyer serving as special master in the receivership case, in a court filing in January, said polyfluoroalkyl substances had been found in the lagoons that were used as part of textile processing that occurred at the plant for decades.
"Unfortunately, the subject property was not awarded grant funding through the last several rounds of grant awards," Dorsey wrote in the January document, in which he asked a judge for permission to engage Tim Regan of Engineering & Land Development Services of Providence as environmental consultant.
According to Dorsey's petition seeking permission to hire Regan as an environmental consultant, Regan had previously assisted with site assessment at the former mill and had developed a proposed scope of work for the grant applications. Regan formerly worked for Westerly-based Cherenzia & Associates.
A portion of the property — but not the lagoons —was sold to Rockingham Estate LLC, a Pawtucket-based company, in June 2019. The company paid $325,000 for the property it purchased. The entire property will eventually be transferred to Rockingham Estate, Dorsey has said.
Dorsey, who oversaw the sale, said in the court filing that he is in the process of "transitioning ownership" of the lagoons to Rockingham Estates. The work to be performed by Regan will give the owner a plan for undertaking "a base level of remediation of the polyfluoroalkyl substances," Dorsey wrote.
Polyfluoroalkyl substances are a group of man-made chemicals that have been used since the 1950s. PFAS contain carbon, fluorine, and other elements. They have been used in water-repellent clothing, stain resistant fabrics, and other industrial processes. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control's website, there is evidence suggesting high levels of PFAS in the bloodstream can cause increased cholesterol levels, elevated liver enzymes, increased risk of testicular or kidney cancer, and other problems. PFAS can enter the bloodstream through contaminated drinking water, eating fish caught from contaminated water, and other ways.
In 2016 a Superior Court judge ordered the lagoons to be closed. In a letter to Dorsey, Regan said the "long-term remedy" proposed for the property involves dewatering the lagoons and treating or disposing of contaminated water in them, back-filling the lagoons with low-permeability material to create a cap, and sampling groundwater periodically.
Regan and his company will be paid $19,500 for their work as environmental consultants.
Dorsey and Stephen Izzi, who represented Rockingham Estate LLC when one of its representatives appeared before the Planning Board in November 2019, did not return messages seeking comment for this article.
The company has discussed development of townhouse rental units, manufacturing, and a beer brewery for the property, which is adjacent to the Pawcatuck River. The plans would require the Town Council to approve a rezone of the property, lawyers have said.
Rockingham Estate is owned by Garfield and Rebecca Spencer. The couple is involved with redevelopment of former mill sites in Pawtucket and in Connecticut.
The town petitioned for receivership after BPF Realty LLC, which owned the property after Bradford Dyeing Association ceased operations, had struggled to pay property taxes and other bills. Town officials said they preferred receivership over foreclosure or a tax sale because of environmental concerns with the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.