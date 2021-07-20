WESTERLY — A representative of the School Committee's Building Subcommittee and a consultant working with the panel brought the Town Council up to speed on efforts to develop a new project to improve the district's schools on Monday.
Justin Hopkins, Building Subcommittee chairman, and Joseph DeSanti, a project director with Downes Construction Co., which is serving as owner's project manager on the project, gave an overview of the process that led the subcommittee to recommend two options for further development and consideration during the council's meeting Monday at Town Hall. The discussion also included next steps.
Hiring an owner's project manager early in the process will help ensure whatever project is ultimately selected will remain on budget and on schedule, Hopkins said.
"We wanted an owner's project manager to provide a check on construction costs and review costs on design and the designer's cost estimator. It's a built-in level of checks and balances that having an owner's project manager at this point is going to assist us with," Hopkins said.
The subcommittee will soon schedule public workshops to discuss the recommended options and how they were selected. The panel will seek input on the options during the workshops and is open to potential new ideas, Hopkins said.
The two recommended projects, known as Option 10 and Option 13, emerged after the subcommittee developed criteria for evaluating the ideas that were submitted both by the subcommittee and citizens. Both options involve moving Grade 8 out of Westerly Middle School and into Babcock Hall at Westerly High School.
Option 10 calls for renovations or additions to Dunn's Corner and Springbrook elementary schools for K-3; use of Westerly Middle School for grades 4-7;and upgrades to district athletic facilities as outlined in the municipal Recreation Master Plan.
Option 13 calls for demolishing a portion of State Street Elementary School and retaining part of the school for pre-K and district administrative offices, which are currently in Babcock Hall at Westerly High School. The plan also calls for expanded use of the State Street School gymnasium by the community and establishment of community gardens there. Springbrook and Dunn's Corners elementary schools would be renovated to accommodate grades K-3, and Westerly Middle School would be renovated and would serve grades 4-7. Augeri Field and the track, both at Westerly High School, would also be improved. The Town Council has established a $50 million borrowing limit for the project.
"Given the Town Council's maximum spending cap, we feel these address all of the current needs and provide districtwide updates," Hopkins said.
DeSanti, who visited some of the district's schools to assess them on Monday, pointed to "cost" as the greatest challenge the project will face because of recent sharp increases in the cost of construction materials. "We've seen unprecedented cost impacts based on COVID-19," DeSanti said.
Downes Construction will suggest approaches to help contain costs and keep the project on budget. As an example, DeSanti said, his project manager recommended that a different school district develop a project by having the project's architect and construction firm work together early in the process as a means to develop a project that fits the budget.
The subcommittee hopes to submit a Phase I application to the state Department of Education in the fall. The initial application will include a statement of need and intent but will not involve providing a detailed proposed project. Depending on feedback the subcommittee receives, Hopkins said a Phase II application would likely be submitted in the fall or winter of 2022.
Responding to a question from Councilor Philip Overton, DeSanti said construction material supply lines, which had been hampered by the pandemic, are improving. Cost estimating in the current environment is difficult, DeSanti said, but prices will likely come down at least slightly from peaks attributed to the pandemic.
"One of the benefits Westerly has is construction is maybe not for another year and a half," DeSanti said.
DeSanti said his company will provide the subcommittee with cost estimates that include potential cost escalations. In some cases, escalations are recalculated halfway through a project to provide a buffer, he said.
"We will explain those and be very transparent," DeSanti said.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno thanked Hopkins, an architect by trade, for his continued work on the school building project.
"I am so thrilled that you stuck it out and stuck with us ... I'm encouraged and excited to come up with something. Our kids really deserve it," Giorno said.
Hopkins said the subcommittee is taking a measured approach.
"My hope is that by being deliberate we will arrive at a universal agreement of where we are going," Hopkins said.
Voters rejected a proposed $71.4 million project in 2019 and a proposed $38.5 million plan in 2016.
