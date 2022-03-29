WESTERLY — Town Manager Shawn Lacey pledged to work in partnership with business and industry leaders during an Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday at Venice Restaurant.
An audience of about 40 listened to Lacey, who has worked as town manager since September — initially in an interim capacity and now on a permanent basis since the last day of February.
"Consider us as your partner. If there is something you need, reach out — we will assist you to get where you want to be," Lacey said.
His remarks focused on some of his goals and a few challenges the town faces, such as attracting and retaining qualified people to work in municipal departments. He also discussed a recently completed property revaluation and efforts to make the transfer station a self-sustaining operation.
After more than 30 years as an officer with the Westerly Police Department, including the last three as chief of the department, Lacey said the transition to his new position has come with a few practical hiccups. He joked that his new office at Town Hall is smaller than the one he occupied at the Airport Road police station and said his mornings are different.
"I had to buy a new wardrobe. I can tell you if you've never worn a uniform it's very easy — there's no thought process. This thought process is all new making sure everything matches," Lacey said, adding that he has enlisted the input of his daughters to pick up a few tips on civilian dressing.
A lifelong resident, Lacey explained that he negotiated a five-year contract with the Town Council prior to taking the town manager job on a permanent basis. Previous town managers worked under three-year contracts. He said he wanted an assurance of stability and believes the longer contract will serve the town well after many years of town managers changing every few years.
"What happens when you have a new manager every two or three years is that while there's nothing wrong with new ideas it changes the dynamic with the staff, which leads to staffing changes," Lacey said.
In a similar vein, Lacey said, his proposed budget for 2022-23 includes efforts to increase pay for town employees. In many cases, Lacey said, individuals who hold municipal jobs in the town are paid less than their counterparts in other municipalities in the state.
"I'm trying to get their salaries bumped up enough so we can retain them," Lacey said.
The property revaluation, which caused the town's Grand List to jump from $6.7 billion to more than $9 billion, has prompted several calls to his office, Lacey said. He explained that while the value of many houses in the town went up, property owners should only experience a modest tax increase, as the tax rate is projected to decrease.
Lacey also explained that the Town Council is considering implementing a $50 annual assessment on residential and commercial properties to help fund operations of the transfer station. The station, which acts as a holding facility for trash before it is transported to the state's central landfill in Johnston, is designated as an enterprise fund, meaning its budget is at least partially based on fees charged to users. Lacey said town officials see the proposed assessment as a way to wean the facility off annual funding injections from the town budget.
Questions from the audience for Lacey focused on the transfer station and a request for closer monitoring to make sure the individuals who use the transfer station are properly charged and following the facility's policies for dumping. Lacey was also asked to address a dearth of affordable housing and public transportation in the town, and he was informed that a recent community health assessment found that additional services for mental health and senior citizens are needed.
Lisa Konicki, Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce president, introduced Lacey to the chamber members on hand for the lunch. She said the chamber's staffers were pleased to learn Lacey had been appointed to the town manager position.
"We're proud because of the demonstrated leadership that we have witnessed over 25 years. Leadership comes in many forms and there is no doubt that Shawn Lacey has all the tools he needs to be successful in his new position," Konicki said.
Lacey, Konicki said, distinguished himself during times of crisis and difficulty.
"Your leadership during challenges the community faced reveals your commitment as a person, your commitment as a professional, your competency, and also your compassion for other people," Konicki said.
