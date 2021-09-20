WESTERLY — For John Connell, the new assistant principal at Westerly Middle School, the call to become a teacher and work in education was nearly instinctual.
"It's quite literally the family business," Connell said during a recent interview in his office.
Connell's mother, sister, brother and wife are all teachers and his father, while not a teacher, has been coaching youth sports for decades. So when Connell declared a secondary education major in the second semester of his freshman year at University of New England in Biddeford, Maine, adding to the political science major he had already declared, it was no surprise.
"I wanted to work with kids. It's always been in our blood I guess," Connell said.
Cornell's new position marks a return to Westerly Middle School, where he worked previously as a social studies teacher in the school's Might Explorers team for three years starting in 2016. It was his first job in a public school system after he began his career at Monsignor Clarke Catholic Regional School in South Kingstown, where he taught social studies for five years, including his final year when he also served as assistant principal.
Connell left his teaching post at Westerly Middle School to become assistant principal at Lincoln Elementary School, a position he held for two years. Itching to get back to the middle school level and hoping to return to Westerly, he applied for his current job.
"While I was here previously I appreciated the team approach that Westerly Middle School took, and Westerly public school as a whole takes, and I knew this team and it was one I wanted to be on," Connell said.
In Connell's last year at Westerly Middle School, during his initial time at the school, he served as a teacher in charge, an administrative position that was created when the school's principal, Paula Fusco, and one if its two assistant principals were both out on medical leave.
The school's administrative team along with its teachers are a "phenomenal group that I was excited to work with again," Connell said. His focus is one student services, specialized student groups, and school safety. The school's other assistant principal, Desiree Marks, is focused on teaching and learning
The chance to work with middle school students, Connell said, is the niche he knew he was seeking.
"Adolescence gives us such a unique perspective of a direction a student could go, whether its academics or co-curricular activities. We have the opportunity to expose these kids to so many opportunities and that is the goal of middle schools — exposure," Connell said.
By grouping students and teachers in specific teams, middle school students have an "opportunity to be part of a community within a community but they are also a part of the larger Westerly Middle School community which is part of the Westerly public school system," Connell said.
As an administrator, Connell said, it his job to support teachers and students.
"I like to work with all stakeholders — empowering adults and students to advocate for themselves. Tell me what you need and I'll do my best to support you. If they are successful we are going to be successful as a school," Connell said.
The key to helping students learn and achieve, Connell said, involves "individualized education. Giving students what they need in order to be successful. I don't believe in one size fits all," Connell said.
The middle school's student schedule includes a "flex block" which allows for individualized instruction in specific subjects and can also serve as a break for students, which Connell said is particularly important as many students are getting back into the swing of in-person learning after months of distance learning prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Connell and his wife spend lots of time at the beach with their two young boys and also enjoy trips to Washington, D.C. and Disney.
"I think it's really important to encourage and nurture kids in whatever path they are going to take and I'm lucky to get to do it," Connell said.
