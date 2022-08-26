WESTERLY — A Connecticut man is facing charges after leading police on an approximately 20-mile chase through Westerly on Friday that began after he backed a rented U-Haul truck into a police cruiser and attempted to flee following a traffic stop.
Westerly police charged 42-year-old Brian T. Heyward, of West Haven, with two counts of felony assault with a motor vehicle, driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, violation of a foreign protective order, reckless driving, six counts of evading responsibility by leaving the scene of a crash and driving when license is expired. He remained in police custody late Friday afternoon.
A passenger in the U-Haul, a woman, was not charged. Police reported no injuries to any officers or bystanders, and both Heyward and the passenger were uninjured. Two police cruisers including Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella's sustained damage and will need repairs, and four other private vehicles were also damaged.
"It is always a difficult decision when you need to weigh whether to call off a chase for public safety or continue the pursuit," Gingerella said, noting that despite two collisions he was feeling OK and was uninjured. "In this instance, the driver was believed to be driving while intoxicated, and he had already made the conscious decision to strike an officer's cruiser."
According to police reports, the chase began around noon after an officer attempted to stop the U-Haul truck as it was traveling north along Route 1 near Chamber Way for a speeding violation and signs of possible DUI.
The officer conducting the stop was approaching the car when the police said Heyward suddenly shifted in reverse, backed into the police cruiser then made a U-turn and took off at a high rate of speed.
The officer quickly located Heyward and attempted to re-initiate a stop, but was led on a chase that went up Franklin Street and through the Walgreens and Dunkin' Donuts parking lots, striking several cars including the police cruiser again, before pulling back around down East Avenue.
The chase continued, at times going at a rather slower rate of speed, and eventually led officers back toward Route 78, where Gingerella was waiting in an effort to divert traffic. As the U-Haul approached Route 78, Gingerella said Heyward saw the police cruiser and made another U-turn.
The chase continued back towards the beaches and onto Shore Road. Gingerella, who was still attempting to divert traffic ahead of the chase, was at Maplewood Avenue when the U-Haul struck his cruiser again, then left the scene.
Police were able to set up stop sticks along nearby Winnapaug Road and guide Heyward over them, leading to the truck finally being disabled. He was stopped in front of Rotary Park on Airport Road — less than 1/4 mile from the Westerly Police Department — and taken into custody without further incident.
Gingerella said despite the "clearly crazy day," there were no significant injuries and surprisingly only limited damage. He credited his officers and the response for that success.
"These officers relied on their training and professionalism, and they did everything they could to keep people safe. In the end, they achieved that goal," he said.
