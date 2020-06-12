Connecticut Attorney General William Tong led a coalition of 51 states and territories in filing a lawsuit Wednesday stemming from the ongoing antitrust investigation into a widespread conspiracy by generic drug manufacturers to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade for generic drugs sold across the U.S.
The new complaint, which is the third filed by Tong and a coalition that now consists of attorneys general in 51 states and territories, focuses on 80 topical generic drugs that account for billions in revenue. The complaint names 26 corporate Defendants and 10 individual defendants, and seeks damages, civil penalties and actions by the court to restore competition to the generic drug market.
“These generic drug manufacturers perpetrated a multi-billion-dollar fraud on the American public so systemic that it has touched nearly every single consumer of topical products," Tong said. "Through phone calls, text messages, emails, corporate conventions and cozy dinner parties, generic pharmaceutical executives were in constant communication, colluding to fix prices and restrain competition as though it were a standard course of business."
The topical drugs at the center of the complaint include creams, gels, lotions, ointments, shampoos and solutions used to treat a variety of skin conditions, pain and allergies.
Tong said the complaint stems from an ongoing investigation built on evidence from several cooperating witnesses at the core of the conspiracy, a massive document database of over 20 million documents, and a phone records database containing millions of call detail records and contact information for over 600 sales and pricing individuals in the generics industry.
Among the records obtained by the States is a two-volume notebook containing the contemporaneous notes of one of the States’ cooperators that memorialized his discussions during phone calls with competitors and internal company meetings over a period of several years.
Between 2007 and 2014, the lawsuit alleges that three generic drug manufacturers, Taro, Perrigo, and Fougera (now Sandoz) sold nearly two-thirds of all generic topical products dispensed in the U.S.
The complaint is the third to be filed in an ongoing, expanding investigation The first complaint, still pending in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, was filed in 2016 and now includes 18 corporate defendants, two individual defendants, and 15 generic drugs. Two former executives from Heritage Pharmaceuticals, Jeffery Glazer and Jason Malek, have entered into settlement agreements and are cooperating with the Attorneys General working group in that case.
The second complaint, also pending in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, was filed in 2019 against Teva Pharmaceuticals and 19 of the nation’s largest generic drug manufacturers. The complaint names 16 individual senior executive defendants. The states are currently preparing for trial on that complaint, Tong said.
— Jason Vallee
