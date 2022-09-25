WESTERLY — When the former Bradford Elementary School was closed and a request issued to find a contractor to demolish the structure, it caught residents in the village by surprise. The facility had been used by the town’s Recreation Department for several years, resident Bill Aiello said this week, putting a valuable resource in jeopardy.
Frustrations over the perceived lack of public engagement or discussion regarding the decision helped to galvanize those in the Village of Bradford, Aiello said Thursday, and led to the formation of a new state-registered nonprofit group, the Greater Bradford Community Development Association.
The organization’s mission is to advocate for the protection and enhancement of the natural, historic, economic and social conditions of the village of Bradford, President Daniel J. King said in an introductory letter. Both he and Aiello said that, by necessity, one of the first initiatives will be to slow demolition plans at the elementary school.
“This group is something that we had been discussing to possibly build over time, but the school building issue forced everything to come together rather quickly,” Aiello said in a phone conversation Thursday. “The impression has been that the town would prefer to deal with organized groups rather than simple single citizens speaking up. We feel this will give us more of a voice.”
While still in the early stages, the organization has come together in just a few weeks. And they aren’t waiting to get started.
With King as president and Mark Berardo serving as secretary and the registered agent, the organization was formally incorporated on Aug. 26. Michelle Payne will serve as vice president, Alex Berardo has been named treasurer and both Aiello and Laureen Smith have been named to the organization’s board as incorporators.
In an introductory letter that was distributed to the town and organizations throughout the community, King said the group’s immediate focus includes a special meeting on Sept. 29 where th group will try to stop or at least slow the proposed demolition on the Bradford Elementary School.
Following a discussion at the start of the year, the Westerly Town Council moved in April to vacate the building and place the school building on the market for sale. A state ruling determined that the town had violated aspects of the Open Meetings Act, however, leading to a separate vote in late August to approve the measures again retroactively.
The council was told at the August meeting that a 34-year-old federal grant required the town to maintain ownership of the property for recreation purposes. As a result, the council approved a tentative revised plan, approved 5-0 in late August, that would include accelerated demolition of the school building, as well as a plan to work to enhance the property for recreational opportunities and open space. Long-term solutions would include development and construction of sports playing fields, town officials said.
Work is expected to begin as soon as early October.
King and Aiello each said they do not understand the rush to demolish the building, however, and believe that the school is a valuable asset that should be restored, not destroyed.
“The Bradford Elementary School being a historic school building and a contributing resource in the Bradford Village Historic District,” King said, "the potential demolition came as a shock to the community. There has been no real public engagement, discussion or hearing.”
King cited a decision from the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission dated June 1 informing the town that the Bradford Elementary School is a contributing resource in the Bradford Village Historic District, which is listed in the national and state Registers of Historic Places.
“The state, a city or town, or any subdivision or instrumentality thereof shall not undertake, fund, or license an activity which will encroach upon, damage, or destroy, physically, visually, or environmentally, any site, building, place, landmark, or area included in the state register without first obtaining the advice of the historical preservation and heritage commission,” the document states. “The sale of the Bradford School is considered by this office to be an undertaking subject to this clause, as it will facilitate any future development of the site, which could result in unsympathetic alterations to or demolition of the school building.”
The town had stopped the sale, which Town Solicitor William J. Conley Jr. said met all state requirements, but King said the move to demolish the building is being made without enough analysis on best ways to use the property.
“Why the rush? Let’s be methodical,” he said. King also suggested a list of other possible uses for the facility including as an academic center, charter school, community and recreation center with a gymnasium, town offices, daycare center, satellite senior center, satellite Jonnycake Center, satellite library and to support student activities year-round.
Another issue the Greater Bradford Community Development Association hopes to address in the coming months is to address the future development of the former Bradford Dying Association property, also known as the Bradford Industrial Park.
King said now is the time for all stakeholders to come together and to develop a long-term vision for the scenic waterfront property along the Pawcatuck River.
Both King and Aiello admit that in order for the organization to benefit the community, it can’t always be about politics, however. Other long-term goals for the group include providing opportunities such as community picnics or dinners to help bring neighbors together.
Aiello said that healthy debate and discussion can go a long way to bringing people together and improving quality of life, and he hopes the Greater Bradford Community Development Association will serve that purpose.
“We don’t want people to always feel like they have to be on the defensive; that isn’t our goal either,” Aiello said. “We hope this will be something where people can get involved, have some fun and be part of something that has meaning and purpose.”
The group is open to those in Bradford and other neighborhoods in Westerly, as well as residents of Hopkinton and Charlestown. To learn more or to join, send an email to GreaterBradfordRI@Yahoo.com.
