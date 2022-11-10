A boisterous crowd waves to the cameras as more favorable election results come in during the Hopkinton GOP gathering held Tuesday evening, November 8, 2022 at the Little Rhody Lobster and Seafood Restaurant in Ashaway, RI. | Karen Stellmaker, Special t...
Buy Now

A boisterous crowd waves to the cameras as more favorable election results come in during the Hopkinton GOP gathering held Tuesday evening, November 8, 2022 at the Little Rhody Lobster and Seafood Restaurant in Ashaway, RI. | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun.

Following are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s voting. The results will not be official until mail-in ballots are counted and the state certifies the numbers: (* = elected) 

WESTERLY

Candidate / Votes                                        

TOWN COUNCIL (7 seats)

*Philip M. Overton (R), 5,128

*Edward P. Morrone (D), 4,985

*Kevin J. Lowther II (D), 4,872

*William J. Aiello (U), 4,613

*Joy L. Cordio (D), 4,566

*Dylan J. LaPietra (U) 4,530

*Mary E. Scialabba (D), 4,194

Robert L. Lombardo (U), 2,597

Mark S. Melvan (U), 2,443

Mark J. Sullivan (U), 3,096

SCHOOL COMMITTEE (3 OPEN)

*Leslie S. Dunn (D), 4,142

*Lori E. Wycall (R), 4,106

*Michael W. Ober (D), 3,891

Timothy C. Killam (U), 3,377

Angela B. Goethals (D), 3,199

Seth M. Logan (U), 2,885

CHARLESTOWN

TOWN COUNCIL

*Deborah Carney (D), 2,072

*Richard Rippy Serra (R), 1,944

*Grace Klinger (R), 1,869

*Stephen J. Stokes (R), 1,789

*Susan Cooper (U), 1,755

Peter N. Gardner (U), 1,634

Ann E. Owen (U), 1,523

Lorna M. Persson (U), 1,520

David Wilkinson (U), 1,507

Joshua D. Vallee (U), 1,288

James M. Mageau Sr. (U), 517

CHARIHO SCHOOL COMM. (3)

*Craig Louzon (U), 2,366

*Donna Chambers (U), 2,261

*Linda Delfino Lyall (U), 2,061

Kim M. Coulter (R), 1,792

James E. Sullivan (R), 1,543

PLANNING COMMISSION

*Patricia A. Stamps, 2,003

*Lisa Marie St. Godard, 1,934

*Carol Ann Mossa, 1,754

Walter "Peter" Mahony III, 1,729

Gabrielle E. Godino, 1,469

TOWN MODERATOR (1 OPEN)

*Charles Beck (U), 3,409

HOPKINTON

TOWN COUNCIL (5)

*Michael J. Geary (R), 1,932

*Sharon A. Davis (D), 1,712

*Robert W. Burns (R), 1,634

*Stephen C. Moffitt Jr. (U), 1,625

*Scott Bill Hirst (R), 1,590

Robert T. Greene (R), 1,551

Edwin W. James (R), 1,453

Robert J. Marvel (U), 1,347

CHARIHO SCHOOL COMMITTEE (3)

*Polly Ann Hopkins (R), 1,916

*Tyler M. Champlin (R), 1,826

*Larry Clark Phelps (R), 1,750

Endawnis M. Spears (D), 1,589

TOWN CLERK (1 OPEN)

*Marita D. Murray (U), 2,903

TOWN MODERATOR (1 OPEN)

*David A. Stall (R), 2,362

TOWN SERGEANT (1 OPEN)

*Write-in, 296

DIR. OF PUBLIC WELFARE (1 OPEN)

*Maria Cristina Lavigne (R), 2,533

RICHMOND

TOWN COUNCIL

*Richard G. Nassaney (R), 1,598

*Michael Colasante (R), 1,526

*Helen F. Sheehan (R), 1,480

*Mark H. Trimmer (R), 1,461

*Samantha R. Wilcox (D), 1,397

Ronald D. Newman (D), 1,293

Jeffrey M. Vaillancourt (R), 1,267

Mark Taylor Reynolds (U), 1,207

Lauren E. Cacciola-Parmer (D), 1,175

James H. Palmisciano (U), 994 

Daniel E. Madnick (U), 867

CHARIHO SCHOOL COMMITTEE (2)

*Patricia A. Pouliot (R), 1,479

*Kathryn E. Colasante (R), 1,427

Jessica Marie Purcell (D), 1,276

Ryan P. Callahan (U), 919

William G. Day (U), 797

Legislative

RHODE ISLAND

SENATE DISTRICT 38

*Victoria Gu (D), 5,808

Westin J. Place (R), 3,494

Caswell Cooke Jr. (U), 3,285

SENATE DISTRICT 34

*Elaine J. Morgan (R), 7,136

Jennifer C. Douglas (D), 5,830

HOUSE DISTRICT 36

*Tina L. Spears (D), 4,641

John F. Pacheco III (R), 2,920

HOUSE DISTRICT 37

*Samuel A. Azzinaro (D), 4,858

HOUSE DISTRICT 38

*Brian Patrick Kennedy (D), 3,130

Donald J. Kohlman (R), 2,286

HOUSE DISTRICT 39

*Megan Cotter (D), 2,989

Justin Price (R), 2,985

Sean Patrick Comella (U), 669

CONNECTICUT

SENATE DISTRICT 18

*Heather Somers (R), 20,915

Farouk Rajab (D), 16,249

HOUSE DISTRICT 41

*Aundré Bumgardner (D), 6,538

Robert Boris (R), 3,841

James "Jake" Dunigan (U), 215

HOUSE DISTRICT 43

*Greg Howard (R), 5,987

Ashley Gillece (D), 4,584

BALLOT QUESTIONS

WESTERLY

4. AUTHORIZING ISSUANCE OF BONDS AND NOTES IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $50,000,000

Shall an Act, passed at the 2022 session of the General Assembly, entitled, ‘An act authorizing the Town of Westerly to issue not to exceed $50,000,000 general obligation bonds, notes and other evidences of indebtedness to finance the construction, renovation, improvement, alteration, repair, furnishing and equipping of schools and school facilities throughout the Town, subject to approval of state housing aid at a reimbursement rate or state share ratio of not less than 35% for expenditures eligible for state aid and provided that the authorization shall be reduced by any grant received from the School Building Authority Capital Fund’ be approved?

*Approve, 6,077

Reject, 2,890

5. RHODE ISLAND CANNABIS ACT - MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY 

Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued in the Town?

*Approve, 4,983

Reject, 4,083

6. TOWN COUNCIL TERM LIMITS

Effective beginning the General Election of 2024, should § 2-1-1 of the Town Charter be amended to state that Town Councilors shall be elected to staggered terms, as follows: The top four (4) vote earning members will serve for four (4) years, the following three (3) vote earning members will serve for two (2) years. No Town Councilor will be able to serve for more than eight (8) consecutive years?

*Approve, 6,412

Reject, 2,498

7. DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC WORKS

Should § 10-1-1 of the Town Charter be amended to eliminate the vacant position known as the “Director of Public Works”? The positions of Superintendent of Public Works and Superintendent of Utilities shall remain.

*Approve, 6,410

Reject, 2,399

8. DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT SERVICES

Should § 12-4-1 through § 12-4-5 of the Town Charter be amended to eliminate the vacant position known as the “Director of Development Services” and all references to it?

*Approve, 6,191

Reject, 2,465

9. RHODE ISLAND CODE OF ETHICS

Should § 2-1-2 of the Town Charter be amended to be consistent with the Rhode Island Code of Ethics?

*Approve, 6,590

Reject, 2,140

10. INDEPENDENT AUDIT

Should § 2-1-11 of the Town Charter be amended to read: ‘The Town Council shall engage in the competitive bidding process set forth in the Rhode Island General Laws and seek proposals for an independent audit of the financial transactions and related documents of the Town annually, at the close of the preceding fiscal year, to be conducted by a certified public accountant holding a certificate from the state and having no personal interest in the financial transactions of the Town. Such examinations shall conform with generally accepted auditing standards and shall include all procedures necessary for the auditors to express an informed opinion of the financial practices and accounts. Once accepted by the Town Council, a copy of the audit report shall be filed with the Town Clerk and shall be a public record. The Town will comply with the standards set forth by the Office of the Auditor General which includes, but is not limited to, financial statement timeline and filing dates, competitive bidding requirements and Request for Proposal materials.’?

*Approve, 7,178

Reject, 1,508

11. FINANCIAL IMPACT STATEMENT PUBLICATION AND PUBLIC ACCESS

Should § 2-1-9(i)(2) of the Town Charter be amended to require that the number of days a financial impact statement provided by the Town finance department and published in a newspaper having general circulation in the Town and on the Town’s publicly accessible website for bond referenda be reduced from not later than sixty (60) days prior to approval, to not later than thirty (30) days prior to approval?

*Approve, 5,751

Reject, 2,855

CHARLESTOWN

4. RI CANNABIS ACT; MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY

Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use of cannabis be issued in the Town of Charlestown?

*Approve, 2,144

Reject, 1,809

HOPKINTON

4. RETAIL SALE OF ADULT RECREATIONAL USE CANNABIS

Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued in the Town?

*Approve, 2,070

Reject, 1,397

RICHMOND

4. LICENSES FOR CANNABIS RELATED BUSINESSES

Shall new cannabis-related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational-use cannabis be issued in the Town of Richmond?

*Approve, 2,080

Reject, 1,496

5. TOWN MANAGER

Shall the Charter be amended to make the Town Administrator a Town Manager with more authority over personnel administration? (Amends Art. 1, Sec. 3; Art. 3, Sec. 4; Art. 3, Sec. 7; Art. 4, Sec. 1; Art. 4, Sec. 2; Art. 5, Sec. 3.)

Approve, 1,608

*Reject, 1,781

6. BUDGET REFERENDUM

Shall the Charter be amended to replace the Financial Town Meeting with an annual budget referendum preceded by two public hearings and followed, if necessary, by a second referendum on a revised budget? (Amends Art. 3, Sec. 2; Art. 3, Sec. 4; Art. 4, Sec. 2; Art. 4, Sec. 4; Art. 4, Sec. 6; Art. 5, Sec. 1; Art. 5, Sec. 2; Art. 5, Sec. 3.)

*Approve, 2,293

Reject, 1,073

7. HIRING DECISIONS

Shall the Charter be amended to prohibit Town Council members from attempting to influence the Town Manager’s decisions on hiring, promotion, and removal of Town employees? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 1B.)

*Approve, 2,389

Reject, 1,049

8. MANAGER PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Shall the Charter be amended to require the Town Council to annually review the Town Manager’s job performance? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 1A.)

*Approve, 2,993

Reject, 471

9. EMPLOYEE PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Shall the Charter be amended to require the Town Manager to implement an annual review of the performance of all employees, including department directors? (Amends Art. 4, Sec 1B.)

*Approve, 2,930

Reject, 523

10. TEMPORARY MANAGER

Shall the Charter be amended to give the Town Manager the authority to appoint a department director to serve as a temporary Town Manager in the Town Manager’s absence? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 1D.)

*Approve, 2,389

Reject, 1019

11. RECREATION DEPARTMENT

Shall the Charter be amended to transfer responsibility for supervision of the Recreation Department from the Recreation Commission to the Town Manager? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 2E.)

Approve, 1,348

*Reject, 2,032

12. MUNICIPAL COURT

Shall the Charter be amended to add a reference to the state law that allows, but does not require, the Town Council to enact an ordinance establishing a municipal court? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 4B.)

*Approve, 1,763

Reject, 1,550

13. CHARTER AMENDMENT

Shall the Charter be amended to repeal the provision enabling charter amendment by voter initiative in order to make the Charter consistent with state law? (Repeals Art. 7, Sec. 4.)

*Approve, 1,937

Reject, 1,362

14. TEXT CORRECTION

Shall the Charter be amended to make typographical corrections for clarification, internal consistency, and consistency with state law without changing the meaning of any provision? (Amends Preamble, Art. 2, Sec. 4; Art. 4, Sec. 5; Art. 5, Sec. 1C; Art. 5, Sec. 1F, Art. 5, Sec. 2B)

*Approve, 2,644

Reject, 758

RHODE ISLAND

1. UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND NARRAGANSETT BAY CAMPUS - $100,000,000

*Approve, 194,223

Reject, 143,480

2. RHODE ISLAND SCHOOL BUILDINGS - $250,000,000

*Approve, 248,796

Reject, 91,051

3. GREEN ECONOMY BONDS - $50,000,000

*Approve, 224,911

Reject, 112,009

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.