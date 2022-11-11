A boisterous crowd waves to the cameras as more favorable election results come in during the Hopkinton GOP gathering held Tuesday evening, November 8, 2022 at the Little Rhody Lobster and Seafood Restaurant in Ashaway, RI. | Karen Stellmaker, Special t...
Buy Now

A boisterous crowd waves to the cameras as more favorable election results come in during the Hopkinton GOP gathering held Tuesday evening, November 8, 2022 at the Little Rhody Lobster and Seafood Restaurant in Ashaway, RI. | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun.

Following are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s voting as of Friday. The results will not be official until the state certifies the numbers: (* = elected)

WESTERLY

Candidate Votes

TOWN COUNCIL

*Philip M. Overton (R) 5,188

*Edward P. Morrone (D) 5,089

*Kevin J. Lowther II (D) 4,991

*William J. Aiello (U) 4,693

*Joy L. Cordio (D 4,667

*Dylan J. LaPietra (U) 4,610

*Mary E. Scialabba (D) 4,287

Robert L. Lombardo (U) 3,643

Mark J. Sullivan (U 3,121

Mark S. Melvan (U) 2,470

SCHOOL COMMITTEE

*Leslie S. Dunn (D) 4,231

*Lori E. Wycall (R) 4,140

*Michael W. Ober (D) 3,968

Timothy C. Killam (U) 3,445

Angela B. Goethals (D) 3,272

Seth M. Logan (U) 2,914

BALLOT QUESTIONS

4. AUTHORIZING ISSUANCE OF BONDS AND NOTES IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $50,000,000

Shall an Act, passed at the 2022 session of the General Assembly, entitled, ‘An act authorizing the Town of Westerly to issue not to exceed $50,000,000 general obligation bonds, notes and other evidences of indebtedness to finance the construction, renovation, improvement, alteration, repair, furnishing and equipping of schools and school facilities throughout the Town, subject to approval of state housing aid at a reimbursement rate or state share ratio of not less than 35% for expenditures eligible for state aid and provided that the authorization shall be reduced by any grant received from the School Building Authority Capital Fund’ be approved?

*Approve 6,195

Reject 2,916

5. RHODE ISLAND CANNABIS ACT — MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY

Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued in the Town?

*Approve 5,067

Reject 4,146

6. TOWN COUNCIL TERM LIMITS

Effective beginning the General Election of 2024, should § 2-1-1 of the Town Charter be amended to state that Town Councilors shall be elected to staggered terms, as follows: The top four (4) vote earning members will serve for four (4) years, the following three (3) vote earning members will serve for two (2) years. No Town Councilor will be able to serve for more than eight (8) consecutive years?

*Approve 6,508

Reject 2,551

7. DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC WORKS

Should § 10-1-1 of the Town Charter be amended to eliminate the vacant position known as the “Director of Public Works”? The positions of Superintendent of Public Works and Superintendent of Utilities shall remain.

*Approve 6,504

Reject 2,450

8. DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT SERVICES

Should § 12-4-1 through § 12-4-5 of the Town Charter be amended to eliminate the vacant position known as the “Director of Development Services” and all references to it?

*Approve 6,282

Reject 2,517

9. RHODE ISLAND CODE OF ETHICS

Should § 2-1-2 of the Town Charter be amended to be consistent with the Rhode Island Code of Ethics?

*Approve 6,699

Reject 2,174

10. INDEPENDENT AUDIT

Should § 2-1-11 of the Town Charter be amended to read: ‘The Town Council shall engage in the competitive bidding process set forth in the Rhode Island General Laws and seek proposals for an independent audit of the financial transactions and related documents of the Town annually, at the close of the preceding fiscal year, to be conducted by a certified public accountant holding a certificate from the state and having no personal interest in the financial transactions of the Town. Such examinations shall conform with generally accepted auditing standards and shall include all procedures necessary for the auditors to express an informed opinion of the financial practices and accounts. Once accepted by the Town Council, a copy of the audit report shall be filed with the Town Clerk and shall be a public record. The Town will comply with the standards set forth by the Office of the Auditor General which includes, but is not limited to, financial statement timeline and filing dates, competitive bidding requirements and Request for Proposal materials.’?

*Approve 7,302

Reject 1,526

11. FINANCIAL IMPACT STATEMENT PUBLICATION AND PUBLIC ACCESS

Should § 2-1-9(i)(2) of the Town Charter be amended to require that the number of days a financial impact statement provided by the Town finance department and published in a newspaper having general circulation in the Town and on the Town’s publicly accessible website for bond referenda be reduced from not later than sixty (60) days prior to approval, to not later than thirty (30) days prior to approval?

*Approve 5,830

Reject 2,916

CHARLESTOWN

TOWN COUNCIL

*Deborah Carney (D) 2,101

*Richard ‘Rippy’ Serra (R) 1,962

*Grace Klinger (R) 1,886

*Stephen J. Stokes (R) 1,807

*Susan Cooper (U) 1,785

Peter N. Gardner (U) 1,653

Ann E. Owen (U) 1,545

Lorna M. Persson (U) 1,540

David Wilkinson (U) 1,528

Joshua D. Vallee (U) 1,308

James M. Mageau Sr. (U) 520

CHARIHO SCHOOL COMMITTEE

*Craig Louzon (U) 2,402

*Donna Chambers (U) 2,300

*Linda Delfino Lyall (U) 2,098

Kim M. Coulter (R) 1,803

James E. Sullivan (R) 1,553

PLANNING COMMISSION

*Patricia A. Stamps 2,026

*Lisa Marie St. Godard 1,960

*Carol Ann Mossa 1,782

Walter ‘Peter’ Mahony III 1,756

Gabrielle E. Godino 1,493

TOWN MODERATOR

*Charles Beck (U) 3,446

BALLOT QUESTION

4. RI CANNABIS ACT; MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY

Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use of cannabis be issued in the Town of Charlestown?

*Approve 2,171

Reject 1,831

HOPKINTON

TOWN COUNCIL

*Michael J. Geary (R) 2,015

*Sharon A. Davis (D) 1,879

*Stephen C. Moffitt Jr. (U) 1,760

*Robert W. Burns (R) 1,698

*Scott Bill Hirst (R) 1,672

Robert T. Greene (R) 1,623

Edwin W. James (R) 1,511

Robert J. Marvel (U) 1,468

CHARIHO SCHOOL COMMITTEE

*Polly Ann Hopkins (R) 2,000

*Tyler M. Champlin (R), 1,915

*Larry Clark Phelps (R) 1,819

endawnis M. Spears (D) 1,743

TOWN CLERK (1 OPEN)

*Marita D. Murray (U) 3,077

TOWN MODERATOR

*David A. Stall (R) 2,478

TOWN SERGEANT

*Write-in 317

DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC WELFARE

*Maria Cristina Lavigne (R) 2,651

BALLOT QUESTION

4. RETAIL SALE OF ADULT RECREATIONAL USE CANNABIS

Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued in the Town?

*Approve 2,182

Reject 1,401

RICHMOND

TOWN COUNCIL

*Richard G. Nassaney (R) 1,683

*Michael Colasante (R) 1,595

*Samantha R. Wilcox (D) 1,590

*Helen F. Sheehan (R) 1,555

*Mark H. Trimmer (R) 1,527

Ronald D. Newman (D) 1,502

Lauren E. Cacciola-Parmer (D) 1,357

Mark Taylor Reynolds (U) 1,341

Jeffrey M. Vaillancourt (R) 1,329

James H. Palmisciano (U) 1,128

Daniel E. Madnick (U) 979

CHARIHO SCHOOL COMMITTEE

*Patricia A. Pouliot (R) 1,546

*Kathryn E. Colasante (R) 1,494

Jessica Marie Purcell (D) 1,465

Ryan P. Callahan (U) 1,031

William G. Day (U) 901

BALLOT QUESTIONS

4. LICENSES FOR CANNABIS-RELATED BUSINESSES

Shall new cannabis-related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational-use cannabis be issued in the Town of Richmond?

*Approve 2,093

Reject 1,510

5. TOWN MANAGER

Shall the Charter be amended to make the Town Administrator a Town Manager with more authority over personnel administration? (Amends Art. 1, Sec. 3; Art. 3, Sec. 4; Art. 3, Sec. 7; Art. 4, Sec. 1; Art. 4, Sec. 2; Art. 5, Sec. 3.)

Approve 1,615

*Reject 1,798

6. BUDGET REFERENDUM

Shall the Charter be amended to replace the Financial Town Meeting with an annual budget referendum preceded by two public hearings and followed, if necessary, by a second referendum on a revised budget? (Amends Art. 3, Sec. 2; Art. 3, Sec. 4; Art. 4, Sec. 2; Art. 4, Sec. 4; Art. 4, Sec. 6; Art. 5, Sec. 1; Art. 5, Sec. 2; Art. 5, Sec. 3.)

*Approve 2,310

Reject 1,078

7. HIRING DECISIONS

Shall the Charter be amended to prohibit Town Council members from attempting to influence the Town Manager’s decisions on hiring, promotion, and removal of Town employees? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 1B.)

*Approve 2,403

Reject 1,058

8. MANAGER PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Shall the Charter be amended to require the Town Council to annually review the Town Manager’s job performance? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 1A.)

*Approve 3,012

Reject 475

9. EMPLOYEE PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Shall the Charter be amended to require the Town Manager to implement an annual review of the performance of all employees, including department directors? (Amends Art. 4, Sec 1B.)

*Approve 2,949

Reject 527

10. TEMPORARY MANAGER

Shall the Charter be amended to give the Town Manager the authority to appoint a department director to serve as a temporary Town Manager in the Town Manager’s absence? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 1D.)

*Approve 2,401

Reject 1,031

11. RECREATION DEPARTMENT

Shall the Charter be amended to transfer responsibility for supervision of the Recreation Department from the Recreation Commission to the Town Manager? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 2E.)

Approve 1,349

*Reject 2,055

12. MUNICIPAL COURT

Shall the Charter be amended to add a reference to the state law that allows, but does not require, the Town Council to enact an ordinance establishing a municipal court? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 4B.)

*Approve 1,773

Reject 1,562

13. CHARTER AMENDMENT

Shall the Charter be amended to repeal the provision enabling charter amendment by voter initiative in order to make the Charter consistent with state law? (Repeals Art. 7, Sec. 4.)

*Approve 1,948

Reject 1,374

14. TEXT CORRECTION

Shall the Charter be amended to make typographical corrections for clarification, internal consistency, and consistency with state law without changing the meaning of any provision? (Amends Preamble, Art. 2, Sec. 4; Art. 4, Sec. 5; Art. 5, Sec. 1C; Art. 5, Sec. 1F, Art. 5, Sec. 2B)

*Approve 2,661

Reject 764

R.I. LEGISLATIVE

SENATE DISTRICT 38

*Victoria Gu (D) 5,942

Westin J. Place (R) 3,513

Caswell Cooke Jr. (U) 3,331

SENATE DISTRICT 34

*Elaine J. Morgan (R) 7,162

Jennifer C. Douglas (D) 5,895

HOUSE DISTRICT 36

*Tina L. Spears (D) 4,720

John F. Pacheco III (R) 2,938

HOUSE DISTRICT 37

*Samuel A. Azzinaro (D) 4,951

HOUSE DISTRICT 38

*Brian Patrick Kennedy (D) 3,162

Donald J. Kohlman (R) 2,294

HOUSE DISTRICT 39

*Megan Cotter (D) 3,024

Justin Price (R) 2,995

Sean Patrick Comella (U) 670

CONN. LEGISLATIVE

SENATE DISTRICT 18

*Heather Somers (R) 20,915

Farouk Rajab (D) 16,249

HOUSE DISTRICT 41

*Aundré Bumgardner (D) 6,538

Robert Boris (R) 3,841

James “Jake” Dunigan (U) 215

HOUSE DISTRICT 43

*Greg Howard (R) 5,987

Ashley Gillece (D) 4,584

RHODE ISLAND

R.I. BALLOT QUESTIONS

1. UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND NARRAGANSETT BAY CAMPUS — $100,000,000

*Approve 196,469

Reject 144,688

2. RHODE ISLAND SCHOOL BUILDINGS — $250,000,000

*Approve 251,589

Reject 91,742

3. GREEN ECONOMY BONDS — $50,000,000

*Approve 227,525

Reject 112,864

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.