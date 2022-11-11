Following are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s voting as of Friday. The results will not be official until the state certifies the numbers: (* = elected)
WESTERLY
Candidate Votes
TOWN COUNCIL
*Philip M. Overton (R) 5,188
*Edward P. Morrone (D) 5,089
*Kevin J. Lowther II (D) 4,991
*William J. Aiello (U) 4,693
*Joy L. Cordio (D 4,667
*Dylan J. LaPietra (U) 4,610
*Mary E. Scialabba (D) 4,287
Robert L. Lombardo (U) 3,643
Mark J. Sullivan (U 3,121
Mark S. Melvan (U) 2,470
SCHOOL COMMITTEE
*Leslie S. Dunn (D) 4,231
*Lori E. Wycall (R) 4,140
*Michael W. Ober (D) 3,968
Timothy C. Killam (U) 3,445
Angela B. Goethals (D) 3,272
Seth M. Logan (U) 2,914
BALLOT QUESTIONS
4. AUTHORIZING ISSUANCE OF BONDS AND NOTES IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $50,000,000
Shall an Act, passed at the 2022 session of the General Assembly, entitled, ‘An act authorizing the Town of Westerly to issue not to exceed $50,000,000 general obligation bonds, notes and other evidences of indebtedness to finance the construction, renovation, improvement, alteration, repair, furnishing and equipping of schools and school facilities throughout the Town, subject to approval of state housing aid at a reimbursement rate or state share ratio of not less than 35% for expenditures eligible for state aid and provided that the authorization shall be reduced by any grant received from the School Building Authority Capital Fund’ be approved?
*Approve 6,195
Reject 2,916
5. RHODE ISLAND CANNABIS ACT — MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY
Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued in the Town?
*Approve 5,067
Reject 4,146
6. TOWN COUNCIL TERM LIMITS
Effective beginning the General Election of 2024, should § 2-1-1 of the Town Charter be amended to state that Town Councilors shall be elected to staggered terms, as follows: The top four (4) vote earning members will serve for four (4) years, the following three (3) vote earning members will serve for two (2) years. No Town Councilor will be able to serve for more than eight (8) consecutive years?
*Approve 6,508
Reject 2,551
7. DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC WORKS
Should § 10-1-1 of the Town Charter be amended to eliminate the vacant position known as the “Director of Public Works”? The positions of Superintendent of Public Works and Superintendent of Utilities shall remain.
*Approve 6,504
Reject 2,450
8. DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT SERVICES
Should § 12-4-1 through § 12-4-5 of the Town Charter be amended to eliminate the vacant position known as the “Director of Development Services” and all references to it?
*Approve 6,282
Reject 2,517
9. RHODE ISLAND CODE OF ETHICS
Should § 2-1-2 of the Town Charter be amended to be consistent with the Rhode Island Code of Ethics?
*Approve 6,699
Reject 2,174
10. INDEPENDENT AUDIT
Should § 2-1-11 of the Town Charter be amended to read: ‘The Town Council shall engage in the competitive bidding process set forth in the Rhode Island General Laws and seek proposals for an independent audit of the financial transactions and related documents of the Town annually, at the close of the preceding fiscal year, to be conducted by a certified public accountant holding a certificate from the state and having no personal interest in the financial transactions of the Town. Such examinations shall conform with generally accepted auditing standards and shall include all procedures necessary for the auditors to express an informed opinion of the financial practices and accounts. Once accepted by the Town Council, a copy of the audit report shall be filed with the Town Clerk and shall be a public record. The Town will comply with the standards set forth by the Office of the Auditor General which includes, but is not limited to, financial statement timeline and filing dates, competitive bidding requirements and Request for Proposal materials.’?
*Approve 7,302
Reject 1,526
11. FINANCIAL IMPACT STATEMENT PUBLICATION AND PUBLIC ACCESS
Should § 2-1-9(i)(2) of the Town Charter be amended to require that the number of days a financial impact statement provided by the Town finance department and published in a newspaper having general circulation in the Town and on the Town’s publicly accessible website for bond referenda be reduced from not later than sixty (60) days prior to approval, to not later than thirty (30) days prior to approval?
*Approve 5,830
Reject 2,916
CHARLESTOWN
TOWN COUNCIL
*Deborah Carney (D) 2,101
*Richard ‘Rippy’ Serra (R) 1,962
*Grace Klinger (R) 1,886
*Stephen J. Stokes (R) 1,807
*Susan Cooper (U) 1,785
Peter N. Gardner (U) 1,653
Ann E. Owen (U) 1,545
Lorna M. Persson (U) 1,540
David Wilkinson (U) 1,528
Joshua D. Vallee (U) 1,308
James M. Mageau Sr. (U) 520
CHARIHO SCHOOL COMMITTEE
*Craig Louzon (U) 2,402
*Donna Chambers (U) 2,300
*Linda Delfino Lyall (U) 2,098
Kim M. Coulter (R) 1,803
James E. Sullivan (R) 1,553
PLANNING COMMISSION
*Patricia A. Stamps 2,026
*Lisa Marie St. Godard 1,960
*Carol Ann Mossa 1,782
Walter ‘Peter’ Mahony III 1,756
Gabrielle E. Godino 1,493
TOWN MODERATOR
*Charles Beck (U) 3,446
BALLOT QUESTION
4. RI CANNABIS ACT; MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY
Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use of cannabis be issued in the Town of Charlestown?
*Approve 2,171
Reject 1,831
HOPKINTON
TOWN COUNCIL
*Michael J. Geary (R) 2,015
*Sharon A. Davis (D) 1,879
*Stephen C. Moffitt Jr. (U) 1,760
*Robert W. Burns (R) 1,698
*Scott Bill Hirst (R) 1,672
Robert T. Greene (R) 1,623
Edwin W. James (R) 1,511
Robert J. Marvel (U) 1,468
CHARIHO SCHOOL COMMITTEE
*Polly Ann Hopkins (R) 2,000
*Tyler M. Champlin (R), 1,915
*Larry Clark Phelps (R) 1,819
endawnis M. Spears (D) 1,743
TOWN CLERK (1 OPEN)
*Marita D. Murray (U) 3,077
TOWN MODERATOR
*David A. Stall (R) 2,478
TOWN SERGEANT
*Write-in 317
DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC WELFARE
*Maria Cristina Lavigne (R) 2,651
BALLOT QUESTION
4. RETAIL SALE OF ADULT RECREATIONAL USE CANNABIS
Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued in the Town?
*Approve 2,182
Reject 1,401
RICHMOND
TOWN COUNCIL
*Richard G. Nassaney (R) 1,683
*Michael Colasante (R) 1,595
*Samantha R. Wilcox (D) 1,590
*Helen F. Sheehan (R) 1,555
*Mark H. Trimmer (R) 1,527
Ronald D. Newman (D) 1,502
Lauren E. Cacciola-Parmer (D) 1,357
Mark Taylor Reynolds (U) 1,341
Jeffrey M. Vaillancourt (R) 1,329
James H. Palmisciano (U) 1,128
Daniel E. Madnick (U) 979
CHARIHO SCHOOL COMMITTEE
*Patricia A. Pouliot (R) 1,546
*Kathryn E. Colasante (R) 1,494
Jessica Marie Purcell (D) 1,465
Ryan P. Callahan (U) 1,031
William G. Day (U) 901
BALLOT QUESTIONS
4. LICENSES FOR CANNABIS-RELATED BUSINESSES
Shall new cannabis-related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational-use cannabis be issued in the Town of Richmond?
*Approve 2,093
Reject 1,510
5. TOWN MANAGER
Shall the Charter be amended to make the Town Administrator a Town Manager with more authority over personnel administration? (Amends Art. 1, Sec. 3; Art. 3, Sec. 4; Art. 3, Sec. 7; Art. 4, Sec. 1; Art. 4, Sec. 2; Art. 5, Sec. 3.)
Approve 1,615
*Reject 1,798
6. BUDGET REFERENDUM
Shall the Charter be amended to replace the Financial Town Meeting with an annual budget referendum preceded by two public hearings and followed, if necessary, by a second referendum on a revised budget? (Amends Art. 3, Sec. 2; Art. 3, Sec. 4; Art. 4, Sec. 2; Art. 4, Sec. 4; Art. 4, Sec. 6; Art. 5, Sec. 1; Art. 5, Sec. 2; Art. 5, Sec. 3.)
*Approve 2,310
Reject 1,078
7. HIRING DECISIONS
Shall the Charter be amended to prohibit Town Council members from attempting to influence the Town Manager’s decisions on hiring, promotion, and removal of Town employees? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 1B.)
*Approve 2,403
Reject 1,058
8. MANAGER PERFORMANCE REVIEW
Shall the Charter be amended to require the Town Council to annually review the Town Manager’s job performance? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 1A.)
*Approve 3,012
Reject 475
9. EMPLOYEE PERFORMANCE REVIEW
Shall the Charter be amended to require the Town Manager to implement an annual review of the performance of all employees, including department directors? (Amends Art. 4, Sec 1B.)
*Approve 2,949
Reject 527
10. TEMPORARY MANAGER
Shall the Charter be amended to give the Town Manager the authority to appoint a department director to serve as a temporary Town Manager in the Town Manager’s absence? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 1D.)
*Approve 2,401
Reject 1,031
11. RECREATION DEPARTMENT
Shall the Charter be amended to transfer responsibility for supervision of the Recreation Department from the Recreation Commission to the Town Manager? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 2E.)
Approve 1,349
*Reject 2,055
12. MUNICIPAL COURT
Shall the Charter be amended to add a reference to the state law that allows, but does not require, the Town Council to enact an ordinance establishing a municipal court? (Amends Art. 4, Sec. 4B.)
*Approve 1,773
Reject 1,562
13. CHARTER AMENDMENT
Shall the Charter be amended to repeal the provision enabling charter amendment by voter initiative in order to make the Charter consistent with state law? (Repeals Art. 7, Sec. 4.)
*Approve 1,948
Reject 1,374
14. TEXT CORRECTION
Shall the Charter be amended to make typographical corrections for clarification, internal consistency, and consistency with state law without changing the meaning of any provision? (Amends Preamble, Art. 2, Sec. 4; Art. 4, Sec. 5; Art. 5, Sec. 1C; Art. 5, Sec. 1F, Art. 5, Sec. 2B)
*Approve 2,661
Reject 764
R.I. LEGISLATIVE
SENATE DISTRICT 38
*Victoria Gu (D) 5,942
Westin J. Place (R) 3,513
Caswell Cooke Jr. (U) 3,331
SENATE DISTRICT 34
*Elaine J. Morgan (R) 7,162
Jennifer C. Douglas (D) 5,895
HOUSE DISTRICT 36
*Tina L. Spears (D) 4,720
John F. Pacheco III (R) 2,938
HOUSE DISTRICT 37
*Samuel A. Azzinaro (D) 4,951
HOUSE DISTRICT 38
*Brian Patrick Kennedy (D) 3,162
Donald J. Kohlman (R) 2,294
HOUSE DISTRICT 39
*Megan Cotter (D) 3,024
Justin Price (R) 2,995
Sean Patrick Comella (U) 670
CONN. LEGISLATIVE
SENATE DISTRICT 18
*Heather Somers (R) 20,915
Farouk Rajab (D) 16,249
HOUSE DISTRICT 41
*Aundré Bumgardner (D) 6,538
Robert Boris (R) 3,841
James “Jake” Dunigan (U) 215
HOUSE DISTRICT 43
*Greg Howard (R) 5,987
Ashley Gillece (D) 4,584
RHODE ISLAND
R.I. BALLOT QUESTIONS
1. UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND NARRAGANSETT BAY CAMPUS — $100,000,000
*Approve 196,469
Reject 144,688
2. RHODE ISLAND SCHOOL BUILDINGS — $250,000,000
*Approve 251,589
Reject 91,742
3. GREEN ECONOMY BONDS — $50,000,000
*Approve 227,525
Reject 112,864
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.