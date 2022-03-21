WESTERLY — Henry Joseph Nardone Sr., a native son and elder statesman whose devotion to his family, town, state and country were legendary, died on March 18 at his family home on the corner of High Street and Potter Hill Road, where he lived with his beloved wife of 70 years — the late Mary Frances (Herley) Nardone — and where they raised their five children.
"My dad was a special person who always put everyone else first," said Andrea Frances Nardone, the only daughter who grew up with her brothers Henry J. Nardone Jr., Michael A. Nardone, William A. Nardone, Esq. and Robert H. Nardone.
A revered community figure, Nardone was highly respected and influential in many spheres of Westerly and Rhode Island life. He served on the Westerly School Committee for 17 years, was appointed to the Rhode Island State Board of Regents for Education and had a long association with the Westerly Hospital, where he served on the Board of Trustees for more than 30 years. The Henry J. Nardone Community Center was named in his honor.
A World War II veteran and member of "the Greatest Generation," he was a scholar and proud graduate of Westerly High School and the University of Rhode Island. He also studied at Yale and Columbia and earned a degree in naval engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Nardone grew up on Pierce Street in what was once called "the Italian section of town," one of 10 children and the youngest boy of the late Dominico and Theresa (Pilosi) Nardone.
"They used to call him 'the baby boy'" said Nardone's son, William, on Monday morning. "But he eventually became the go-to guy of the family."
"I can remember my grandparents saying, 'Go ask Uncle Henry,'" said Nardone. "I think that sentiment spilled over into the town."
Indeed, it spilled over into the town, state and country.
"I could always call on Henry," said state Sen. Dennis L. Algiere, Rhode Island's House Minority Leader, who served with Nardone on the board of directors of the Westerly Hospital. "He was a friend and a mentor and he always had his pulse on the community."
Nardone's contributions to Westerly helped to make it the "great community it is today," Algiere said.
U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said in an email Monday afternoon that Nardone "was an advocate and resource for all things related to Quonset Point and Electric Boat."
Nardone, who famously served as the project officer for the Nautilus, the country's first nuclear powered submarine, had a 37-year career at Electric Boat, including as manager of the Quonset Point facility.
"He was a first-generation son of Westerly and a gentleman who was very kind to me from my earliest days in office," Reed added. "I fondly remember Henry as someone who was very civic-minded and deeply involved in the Westerly community.
“The Town of Westerly has certainly lost a great citizen and patriot. Henry will be dearly missed.”
"He packed a lot in for one lifetime," said Attorney Thomas J. Liguori of Westerly, who was a "backyard neighbor" of the Nardones when he was growing up and has been a lifelong friend of the family.
"Henry was a champion of the United States military and everything and everything Westerly," said Liguori, "and he was an incredible resource."
Liguori said although he has a lifetime of memories involving Henry Nardone and his commitment to Westerly, he recalled one that still speaks to Nardone's passion for excellence in education.
It was during a time when the idea of renovating or demolishing the high school and Babcock Hall were under discussion, Liguori said.
"Henry pointed out that the high school was situated on one of the highest points in town," he recalled. "He said that should be a symbol for how we regard education in this town."
"He was also a proponent of neighborhood schools," added Liguori. "He was always thoughtful and thinking ahead. He was a forward thinker and he was always insightful."
"It was a privilege to have worked alongside Henry Nardone," said Nicholas Stahl, the executive director of the Westerly Hospital Foundation. "I got to know him when he stepped up to raise 3.5 million dollars for a project that resulted in the ICU, operating room, a new lab among other things."
"We not only raised the three-and-a-half million," Stahl said, "but we went beyond. It was the largest campaign in the history of the hospital and I think in the whole town. ... Henry was unique in his leadership. He was very technical. Strategic."
Stahl said before he asked Nardone to lead the fundraising committee, however, he spent time working on a proposal that explained the work that needed to be done, and the importance to the community.
"Henry looked it over and seemed to agree," Stahl recalled, "but then he said, 'Ok, now you'll need to get the permission of Mrs. Henry J. Nardone. We'll need to get permission from Boots."
"Boots" was the nickname of Nardone's late wife, Mary Frances, who predeceased him in 2016. A longtime member of the hospital auxiliary, she was also a corporator of the hospital and her husband's righthand woman.
The Nardones, as those who knew them well were aware, were inseparable.
"Boots ruled the roost," said Liguori with a laugh.
"Henry and Boots were early supporters of ours," said Andrew Nathan who owns the popular Cooked Goose eatery on Watch Hill Road with his wife, Jennifer Gibson, "and we loved having them there."
"Later, we became neighbors," continued Nathan, "we live just two doors away ... they were the loveliest neighbors ... Henry kept a kind of parental eye on us."
"It's the end of an era for us," he said. "Henry was a kind and lovely man. We were lucky to have had him for as long as we did. He had a remarkable life and what he did for this town is remarkable too."
Nardone was also a historian and a collector. As he said in a 2009 interview with The Sun, "I collect clocks, cans, coins and cards."
Roberta Mudge Humble, the president of Westerly Armory Restoration Inc., said she was "taken aback" by Nardone's collections when she visited "just a few months ago."
"His collections of naval history books and articles, especially, but even of old oil cans," she said. "Henry had a sense of where things should go — his expertise in the building of the USS Nautilus and his drive to get the work done in a timely manner through all the red government tape is astounding to this day."
A few years back, she said, the armory held a special "Nautilus Night" tribute for Nardone that included a 17-minute video of the making of the submarine.
"You could see the sparkle in his eyes during the video," she said, "It meant so much to him and you could tell."
The Westerly Armory has a display of USS Nautilus-related items, she said, "including a small wood Nautilus carved from the original teak deck of its namesake — and a square gray canvas hanging on the wall painted by one of the Nautilus crew members who went under the North Pole, the first time any vessel ever went under the Pole."
"In the tour, we always make note that the Nautilus was built primarily by Westerly-Pawcatuck people and that Henry Nardone was the chief project engineer and that he was a URI graduate and a Westerly boy," she said.
"URI also meant so much to him," she said.
Humble said when she visited the new engineering complex at URI, she noticed that the conference room "has a series of wonderful posters of graduates and professors there who made a difference in the world."
"There’s Igor Sikorsky and there’s Henry Nardone," she said. "I’m not sure people realize the significance of what Henry and all the men and women working on that ship made for the United States and the world."
"Henry was a great man and a great patriot," said David A. Sayles, who served as Westerly's fire chief from 2002-12. "I don't know if people realize how much he did for this town. He was quite a guy."
Sayles said Nardone advised him about a capital campaign at the Westerly Library, quietly tended to a piece of fire department property, and "always stepped up, was always supportive and always kept in touch."
Sayles accompanied Nardone on an honor flight to Washington, D.C. a few years back but said he has one regret about the experience.
"He met Bob Dole while we where there," Sayles said, referring to the late Sen. Robert Dole. "And the two sat there talking ... for quite a while. At the time, I left them alone, I thought I'd give them their space."
In retrospect, he said, "I should have listened."
"There were two American heroes," he said, "sitting and talking."
"His life was truly a life well-lived," said William Nardone. "He was someone who truly led by example, publicly and privately."
"As far as a dad, there was none better," he said. "Growing up, he had a lesson for us every day and he was always willing to listen."
"He was incredibly generous with his time, his efforts and his experience," Nardone added. "He touched so many people and we were so fortunate to have had him as long as we did."
The extended Nardone family today includes 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many, many nieces and nephews.
