WESTERLY — After assurances about funding and a stamp of approval from a key subcommittee, Westerly’s School Committee last week voted to draw up a contract for work to replace the high school’s football field with artificial turf.
The contract between FieldTurf and the schools must still come back before the committee, though, for a review by members and solicitor William Nardone before another vote to execute it.
School Committee Chairman Robert Cillino said he was glad the School Building Subcommittee approved the plan.
“I’m glad they were able to give it a go-ahead, which is fine. I still think it was quick. I still think it’s been moving a little faster than I would like, but it seems we have our ducks in a row,” he said. “I feel better about that.”
The School Committee’s vote on May 24 was unanimous, with Vice Chairman Giuseppe Gencarelli absent.
Joseph DeSanti, director of project management at Downes Construction, said a review of the plan with the Rhode Island Department of Education shows that Westerly could receive a minimum of 35% reimbursement for infrastructure costs related to the $1.385 million Augeri Field work.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said that amounts to approximately $280,000.
“We also received word from FieldTurf that we would be able to defer payment of $350,000, which wouldn’t be owed until next year,” Garceau said.
In addition to state reimbursement, the Town Council and School Committee each have dedicated $500,000 to the work. The project also has $69,500 deposited to date in a specific bank account for fundraising donations, Director of Finance Cindy Kirchhoff said. Fundraising started last year and was twice interrupted but has since resumed.
Committee member Diane Chiaradio Bowdy said fundraising meetings are taking place weekly every Tuesday.
“We are full steam ahead. It’s still one project with both fields as approved by the School Committee and that has not changed,” she said. The town is also exploring grant funding options, she said.
“We’re looking everywhere,” she said. Possible sources include the state Department of Environmental Management and the Southern R.I. Conservation District.
Committee member Michael Ober said fundraising will continue. The goal is still to raise $400,000 to $600,000.
“For the field we’re pretty much covered, with some money left over for the quad in the future,” he said.
The estimate for completing the quad separately is about $1.2 million.
Currently, the town spends more than $100,000 annually on paint, water, fertilizer, sod, labor and sod replacement at the two locations.
“If we don’t fix the fields, we’ll still have to maintain them,” Ober said. “It’s going to cost more and more.”
Some members said the committee is taking a slight risk that it would get something less than 35% state reimbursement.
“The $280,000 is a lot to hope we’ll get,” member Christine Cooke said. “I wish we had all this money in hand.”
Cillino said future meetings would have updates monthly or bi-monthly on fundraising efforts.
“I think personally, this is going to come at the expense of the quad, which is fine with me but I don’t see how we would ever fully fund it,” he said.
