WESTERLY — The future of the Westerly Marina site as a town property will hinge in part on the work of a committee tasked with exploring options for the site.
The previous council approved up to $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act money to perform an engineering assessment of the riverside property off Margin Street to determine next steps.
“Should it remain a marina? Do we leave it up to winter storage for boating or provide some other recreation activities that can be done there on a year-round basis,” Town Manager Shawn Lacey said.
Lacey suggested a town committee that had been formed to look at the marina should meet again and report back an “appropriate” course of action to the council.
“As we know there’s also a radio tower there that’s still being actively used,” Lacey said. “Part of that committee was to establish public forums to get community input to find a direction.”
The council has discussed looking for ways to transform the 4.35-acre property into more of an amenity for residents rather than just leasing it to a private commercial enterprise.
Among the ideas are better use of the public boat launch on the premises and establishing an area for use by commercial fishermen who live in the town.
A 25-year lease from the town to the Trebisacci family to operate the marina expired Oct. 31, Lacey said.
“There is nothing left on the property, they cleared out the building,” Lacey said. “The town went down in the last week and a half and removed all the docks.”
In April, the Town Council opted not to renew the lease, and planning and economic development officials have been at work to evaluate the site for potential future uses.
The marina offered about 50 slips and stored 100 to 110 boats on the property in the winters, Lacey said.
The marina property also is a transfer point to the town’s sewage treatment plant. Local radio station WBLQ leases space for its broadcast tower on the property as well.
Next, an assessment to determine soil contamination will take place over the winter, Lacey said. The study is funded by a targeted brownfields assessment Department of Environmental Management grant.
“If there is any needed remediation, they will go a phase two plan and once that’s complete, if it needs remediation, meaning material needs to be removed, DEM will take on that task,” Lacey said. The only expense to the town if remediation happens is $1,000 he said.
Local fishermen have also asked the council to consider giving them access to the property. The absence of a public dock prohibits the fishermen from selling their catch in the town, the fishermen said.
Council President Edward Morrone noted previous councils had discussed using part of the site for commercial fishing activities.
“There are some 37 commercial small boat fishermen and women working in Westerly,” Morrone said. “We had talked about a place to have dockage and sell their catch as well. I would hope as we integrate and view that site fully, that may be part of that discussion.”
