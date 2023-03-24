WESTERLY — The Westerly Hospital will hold a wellness program on colon cancer on Wednesday, March 29, at 5 p.m., at the Westerly Senior Center, 39 State St. Gastroenterologist Dr. Daniel Pievsky will discuss the new guidelines, screening options and ways to prevent colon cancer.
For more information or to attend the event, call 800-636-2824 or register online at westerlyhospital.org/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.