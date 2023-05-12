WESTERLY — The Westerly College Club is now accepting applications for scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year. Applicants must reside in Westerly, Charlestown, Richmond, Hopkinton, Stonington or North Stonington and be entering their sophomore, junior or senior year at an accredited four-year college or university.
Applications will be accepted until May 31. For more information and an application form, visit thewesterlycollegeclub.org.
