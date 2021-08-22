CLOSURES
Ocean Community YMCA: All branches and camps are closed today and Monday. A decision about Tuesday will be announced on Monday at noon.
Tractor-trailers and motorcycles: Gov. McKee has enacted a travel ban on highways for tractor-trailers and motorcycles.
Shellfishing: All Stonington waters are closed to shellfish until further notice due to the heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Henri.
SHELTERS
Groton
Fitch High School
101 Groton Long Point Road, Groton
Stonington
Stonington High School
176 South Broad Street, Pawcatuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.