Ocean Community YMCA: All branches and camps are closed today and Monday. A decision about Tuesday will be announced on Monday at noon.

Tractor-trailers and motorcycles: Gov. McKee has enacted a travel ban on highways for tractor-trailers and motorcycles.

Shellfishing: All Stonington waters are closed to shellfish until further notice due to the heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Henri.

Groton 

Fitch High School 

101 Groton Long Point Road, Groton 

Stonington  

Stonington High School 

176 South Broad Street, Pawcatuck

