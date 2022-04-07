WESTERLY — As the deadline for selecting a preferred school renovation project nears, members of the School Committee say support of the project will be critical to getting it over the finish line — voter approval in the fall.
After two previous projects failed, members of the elected panel say it will be hard to start over if a third proposal also fails to gain the approval of voters. The project was a discussion point during a meeting of the School Committee on Wednesday.
"This is the third time around. We need to find a plan that works for us. In my opinion we already voted down the two best plans we could have in 2016 and 2019. This is crunch time. I don't know, if we don't get something passed, where we are going to go next?" said Michael Ober, a School Committee member who also serves on its Building Subcommittee.
In 2016 voters nixed spending $38.5 million to renovate and expand Bradford, Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools and close State Street Elementary School. In 2019, with Bradford School closed, residents rejected a $71.4 million project that would have resulted in razing the current State Street School and replacing it with a new $41.9 million building to house all of the district's Grade 3 to 5 students. Dunn's Corners School would have undergone $10.2 million in renovations, reconfiguration and additions; and $3.48 million in renovations, reconfiguration and additions were planned for Springbrook School. The project also called for $4.2 million in improvements at Westerly High School's Babcock Hall and $9.3 million in improvements at Ward Hall. An additional $1.9 million in districtwide improvements would also have been made at Tower Street School Community Center, which was part of the school district at the time, and the building would have been prepared for use as "swing space" for students while their regular school was under construction or renovation.
The Building Subcommittee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Room 111 at Babcock Hall and is expected to discuss input it has received in recent weeks during forums on the four project proposals that have emerged for consideration after months of vetting by the subcommittee. Officials have said a final project will soon have to be endorsed by the School Committee in order to meet a fall deadline for submitting the plans to the state Department of Education and an earlier deadline for getting a question on the November ballot. Officials are also expected to seek a level of support from the Town Council, which has established a $50 million borrowing cap for the project, as well.
The School Committee will likely conduct a special workshop meeting dedicated to the building project later this month, said Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, the committee's chairwoman. Unanimous support of a project plan from the School Committee and the Town Council will be necessary, she said. "That should be enough to bring the entire community together," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
The 2016 and 2019 plans were both the focal points of organized opposition that in some cases involved members of both the School Committee and the Town Council.
