WESTERLY — The Westerly-Pawcatuck Clergy Association will hold its annual Community Easter Sunrise Service at Misquamicut State Beach, 257 Atlantic Ave., after a two-year absence due to Covid restrictions.
The service will take place on the beach, just in front of the pavilion beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 17. It will feature Easter songs, prayers and a morning message and will be led by several area clergy including the Rev. Dr. Cal Lord of Central Baptist Church, the Rev. Mal Davis of Pleasant Street Baptist Church and the Rev. Ruth Shilling Hainsworth of the United Congregational Church of Westerly, UCC.
