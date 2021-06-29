WESTERLY — The long-planned environmental cleanup of an old industrial site in the downtown area on Canal Street is underway and expected to be completed by October.
The project, located at 14-18 Canal St., includes the limited removal of effected soil, installation of a subsurface steel sheet pile containment wall along the riverfront, and construction of an engineered cap to encapsulate site. The steel sheets will not be visible when the project is complete, said Ted Kresse, spokesman for National Grid, the utility company that owns the property.
Improvements will also include conversion of the site for use as a parking lot with a new stormwater management system, lighting, landscaping, fencing, select sidewalk replacement and a relocated entrance.
Representatives of GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc., National Grid's environmental consultant on the project, are overseeing the work and performing perimeter air monitoring. GZA staff will be on the property at all times during construction activities.
Work on the remediation started in late May. The property has been used for several industrial uses over the years including as a manufactured gas plant from about 1885 to the 1950s or 1960s, and as a propane storage and distribution facility from about 1964 to 1997. The manufactured gas process involved the use of coal to generate gas.
After 1997 and until 2014, National Grid had used the property for storage of equipment and construction materials.
Tests of the soil, sediment and groundwater found the presence of chemical compounds and other byproducts of gas production in quantities exceeding standards enforced by the state Department of Environmental Management. According to documents published as part of the remediation plan, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and other byproducts of gas production were found, while similar compounds were found in and just above the groundwater table in monitoring wells.
Petroleum related compounds were also detected in low levels along the riverbank and in sediment samples taken from adjacent to the site.
A 270-foot-long containment wall that will extend 20 feet below ground level and 10 feet below the groundwater table will be installed to protect the river from chemicals or their by products entering. In addition to the surface cap, monitoring wells will also be installed. A large crane at the site on Monday was driving sheet piles for the containment wall.
The state will allow only limited uses of the site after the cleanup. Once the remediation work is complete, National Grid plans to set the 1.32 acre site up as a parking lot and offer it for commercial lease, Kresse said.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney, during the Town Council's deliberations on the 2021-22 municipal budget, revealed that negotiations between the town and National Grid aimed at the town leasing the proposed parking lot broke down because the company was seeking too much money for an annual lease. More recently Rooney confirmed that both he and the Town Council agreed the town should not lease the property under the terms proposed by National Grid.
Kresse confirmed the company shared a lease proposal with town officials several months ago.
"We have not come to terms with them on any lease at this point," Kresse said.
Town officials have eyed the property for use as a parking lot for at least 10 years. The talks have picked up in recent years as renovations to the United Theatre near completion.
National Grid officials estimated the remediation project would cost about $4 million during an interview in 2017. The project was approved by DEM and the state Coastal Resources Management Council.
