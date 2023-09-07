WESTERLY — Rather than hinting at the crisp, cool days of autumn, the first week of Westerly’s new school year has resembled a muggy mid-July, and it’s being felt in the town’s schools.
While Westerly hasn’t recorded an official 90-degree day in more than a year, the high temperature did reach 90 degrees at T.F. Green airport midday Thursday. It’s the first time in 2023 the mercury hit 90 at the state’s main airport.
Schools in other parts of the state and in Connecticut, mostly away from the coast, announced plans for early dismissals on Thursday and Friday as a precaution. Stonington Middle School was one exception, sending its students home early several days this week.
"I do know there were some districts in Connecticut that did early dismissal (Wednesday) because of the heat," Westerly School Committee Chairman Robert Cillino, who is also the principal of North Stonington Elementary School, said.
But it was business as usual in the Westerly schools, with no plans for closures or early dismissals.
"While it is certainly warm, we are all working through this,” Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said Wednesday. “It’s not unprecedented but it’s a bit unusual.”
Principals in Westerly’s schools have been advised they have the leeway to make “common-sense decisions” about measures such as keeping kids indoors during recess and gym time, Garceau said.
“We’re encouraging students and staff to stay as hydrated as they possibly can, and this is going to break within a couple of days. Next week seems to be much cooler weather,” Garceau said.
Many classrooms at Westerly High School’s Ward and Babcock buildings now have mini-split, portable or window air conditioner units, a change from years past when sometimes a fan and open windows would have had to do.
The high school also has received seven new rooftop air conditioner units as part of ongoing HVAC work, Garceau said. Five have been installed and two are scheduled to be installed Friday, he said.
“One of the units is dedicated to the cafeteria to change the air over continually,” he said.
In other parts of the buildings where there is no air conditioning, the goal is to keep the air dry.
“As long as the humidity is down, it’s certainly more comfortable,” Garceau said.
Mini-split units have also been installed in a Babcock Hall conference room and other parts of the Ward building, bringing cooling to an additional 22 classrooms and multiple meeting spaces at the high school.
Upgrades to the system are part of an ongoing, five-year plan to improve heating and cooling at the buildings. The two buildings face challenges to becoming completely cooled, because of not only cost but also the age of the buildings.
“They’re our oldest buildings, and have cinder-block walls, but we are continuing to work at that,” Garceau said.
Administrators in Westerly opted not to send students home through an early dismissal, with concerns that some of the youngsters could go home to un-cooled housing, a lack of adult supervision, food or other impediments.
“We don’t take this lightly. Any parent that feels it’s unsafe for their child to be in school, frankly, has the right to keep their child home,” Garceau said. “It’s the same situation we run into with snow.”
Last winter, Westerly took a pre-COVID approach to any delays or cancellations because of weather, going back to “old-school snow days, old-school delays,” in Garceau’s words, rather than using time at home for distance learning. The change was mostly moot, as Westerly had only one day of classes canceled due to snow, on Feb. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.