WESTERLY — The Westerly Civilian Air Patrol Composite Squadron will hold an open house at the Westerly Airport, 56 Airport Road, on Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Members of the squadron, along with Maj. Brian Smith, commanding officer, will be available to answer questions about opportunities for cadets age 12 to 19 and adults over age 19. Patrol aircraft are expected to be on display.
A communication team from Quonset will be on hand to perform a communication exercise.
