WESTERLY — It's back to the drawing board — again — for the Church Street sidewalk project.
After learning that contractors would not honor bids that were opened in June of 2020, officials are now seeking new bids and are in talks with state Department of Transportation officials to determine if specifications for the project can be reduced. Church Street, which is also called Route 216, is a state road, but the DOT has previously declined to pay for the sidewalk project, saying it only pays for sidewalk projects when they are connected to road reconstruction work.
The June 2020 bids ranged from a low of about $587,500 to a high of about $845,400. On Monday, Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said at least one contractor was seeking a 20% increase on the bids. The town previously spent $97,400 for a consultant to design the project.
The project calls for replacing the sidewalks on the southwestern side of the road from its intersection with Route 91 to Quarry Road. The sidewalks are currently broken and buckled and do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards for width due to the encroachment of stone walls and hedges into the state-owned right of way property on the side of the roadway.
On Monday, during a Town Council meeting, Rooney said town officials have asked DOT to consider classifying the work as a "maintenance project" as a means to reduce the potential cost of the work. In July, state Reps. Sam Azzinaro and Brian Patrick Kennedy and state Sen. Dennis Algiere all asked the Town Council to move forward with the sidewalk project.
The council also learned on Monday that officials are seeking authorization to apply for $2.3 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funds to pay for a road resurfacing and culvert project on Bowling Lane in Bradford. Officials had originally planned to resurface the road but preliminary inspections led to the discovery of an unstable culvert near a gas line. The culvert must be replaced, which ballooned the cost of the project.
Principal Planner Alyse Oziolor said she and former Town Councilor William Aiello, who lives in Bradford, performed a door-to-door survey of Bowling Lane residents. The survey results were complied in preparation for a potential CDBG grant application. The federal program is geared primarily to projects that benefit low- and moderate-income individuals. The in-person survey became necessary after mailed surveys failed to receive an adequate number of responses. Many of the surveys were never successfully delivered to the residents, Oziolor said.
The council has scheduled a public hearing on the CDBG application for July 19. Oziolor said she anticipates the Bowling Lane project will qualify for consideration for potential funding under the CDBG program, but said it is unclear whether it will be funded fully, partially, or at all. There is only $5 million in CDBG funds available for projects throughout the state, she said.
Twenty-three roads in the town will be repaved starting this spring and summer with $1.95 million remaining in the $15 million road bond approved by voters in 2018. The work will exhaust funds from the bond. Bids are being sought for road drainage system inspection and water pipe replacement under the $11 million bond approved by voters in May, Zalaski said.
