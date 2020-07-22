WESTERLY — The long and winding road to repairing sidewalks along Church Street in Bradford has hit another detour.
The Town Council on Monday voted 6-0 to approve a group of road projects, not including the Church Street work, with the $2.2 million remaining from the $15 million road bond approved by voters in 2018. An earlier motion by Town Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. to approve funding for the Church Street project failed to receive a second and, therefore, was not voted on.
By removing the Church Street project, the council effectively defunded the project which was estimated to cost between $587,500 and $708,900. Councilor William Aiello, a Bradford resident, recused from the vote, saying he was advised to do so by the state Ethics Commission because he has two relatives who own property on Church Street.
The town previously spent about $97,400 to hire an engineering consultant that designed the Church Street sidewalk project, which has been discussed since at least 2017.
Councilors said they were opposed to earmarking funds for Church Street because so little remains in the road bond and because Church Street, also called Route 216, is a state road. State Department of Transportation officials have said the work was unlikely to be funded unless it was part of a larger state road improvement project, and no such project was planned for the near future.
The council's vote came despite requests from 20 residents who submitted written statements asking for approval of the project. State Reps. Sam Azzinaro and Brian Patrick Kennedy were among those who submitted letters of support.
The project called for replacing the sidewalks on the southwestern side of the road from its intersection with Route 91 to Quarry Road. The sidewalks are currently broken and buckled and do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards for width due to the encroachment of stone walls and hedges into the state-owned right of way property on the side of the roadway.
Council President Christopher Duhamel said the town should seek state funding.
"The reason I'm not looking to do this is because it is state-owned and maintained. I'd rather push for DOT funding. The town put $90,000 into this for engineering design and permitting, which is a big load off of the state that could accelerate construction," Duhamel said.
Councilor Sharon Ahern said it was a matter of cost and available funding.
"We only have $2.2 million to spend here ... I just want everyone to understand that's where I'm coming from ... we just don't have the money," Ahern said.
Aiello said the projects approved by the council would likely be completed for less than what was estimated, which he said would make funds available for Church Street. He also noted that town officials expect the previously approved School Street project to cost less than recent estimates.
Following the meeting on Monday, Aiello took to Facebook trying to generate support for the project.
"Maybe letters should be written to the council expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of support, and to approve the project now so it can still be started and completed this summer and fall. The time is now to do the right thing," Aiello wrote on Facebook.
Aiello also noted that the council had received a legal opinion indicating sidewalk repair is the responsibility of municipalities.
The projects approved by the council are reconstruction and drainage improvements to Breen Road and Pasadena Avenue ($850,000-$950,000), $180,000 to be used as a grant match for a demonstration project to raise and resurface, using gravel, a portion of Atlantic Avenue, Riverview Avenue drainage repair and road resurfacing ($350,000-$650,000) and completion of the sidewalks on Pearl Street ($50,000).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.