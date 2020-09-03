WESTERLY — The proposed Church Street sidewalk project in Bradford has hit another bump in the road.
The work has been discussed for several years and the Town Council already hired a consultant, which designed the project for $97,400. In July, however, the council left Church Street off of a package of road projects to be completed with the $2.2 million remaining from the $15 million road bond approved by voters in 2018.
Following the July vote, councilors said they were holding out hope that the Church Street project could be accomplished if the package of projects they approved came in under budget. On Monday, town officials cast doubt on that potential scenario.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said potential unexpected expenses for three projects — one on Bowling Lane, one on School Street, and one on Breen Road — could force the council to decide which projects get funding. With Church Street in the mix one of the projects may have to be deferred, Rooney said.
Town officials had earmarked $250,000 for Bowling Lane in Bradford but workers recently discovered the road drainage system might require more work than originally expected because it is very close to the surface of the road.
Additionally, Rooney said the project will have to be studied to determine whether natural gas lines in the area will have to be moved. Rooney recommended hiring a consulting engineer to assist with the assessment and the council voted to hire the Lincoln-based Beta Group for $22,200.
The School Street project could end up exceeding the most recent $3 million estimate, Rooney said. Officials hope to award a contract for the work in October.
Work to improve drainage on Breen Road and Pasadena Avenue in Watch Hill has revealed that a water main should be replaced, Rooney said. The iron pipe currently in use is in bad shape after years of exposure to brackish groundwater, he said.
Councilor William Aiello, who lives in Bradford, said officials have long known the Bowling Lane project would require additional work.
"I'm kind of disappointed we've known that it would take additional engineering to figure out Bowling Lane ... I see this as not the greatest planning especially when we've been leap frogging other projects ahead of it," Aiello said.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno asked that councilors be kept informed of the status of the Church Street project which calls for replacing the buckled and crumbling sidewalks with new ones that meet standards of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. "I don't want it swept under the rug," Giorno said.
Rooney said he would return to the council once the cost of the projects becomes more clear.
Councilor Sharon Ahern thanked Rooney for providing a detailed rundown of the projects and funding availability. "We asked you to sharpen your pencil and it looks like you have," Ahern said.
Rooney also said the town was unsuccessful in its effort to obtain a grant to raise a flood-prone section of Atlantic Avenue by converting a portion of the road to granite. The work was being considered as a demonstration project.
